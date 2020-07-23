Suter looking good

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

EDMONTON -- Ryan Suter never stopped working out while the Wild was on hiatus for four months.

“I’m going to either be the best one in shape in the middle of July,” he said, “or we’re going to play again, and it’ll be good for me.”

The latter turned out to be with the case, with the team in its second week of training camp as it continues to get ready for its qualifying-round matchup with the Canucks in Edmonton next month.

And this late-summer return by the NHL after it was stalled in March by the coronavirus pandemic has presented the veteran defenseman with an unconventional opportunity, getting to embark on the playoffs recharged instead of battle weary from the regular season.

“I feel really good,” Suter said. “I feel great. It’s normalcy, and I think everyone is looking to find that right now with everything going on. Conditioning wise, just being on the ice, is normal. It’s exciting to be able to get a chance to play for the Stanley Cup. Who would have thought?”

Although the Wild was on the rise in February and into March, the team wasn’t guaranteed a postseason invite and was actually a point shy of a wild-card berth when the season officially paused.