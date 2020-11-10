Suns, Thunder talking CP3 trade

It was always a given the Knicks would have competition for Chris Paul, and the Phoenix Suns are reportedly engaged in trade talks for the future Hall of Famer.

Armed with cap space, future draft picks and a young roster, the Suns are “gaining traction” in trade talks with the Thunder for Paul, according to ESPN. The outline of any proposal is unknown, but it’s safe to assume the Suns are against dealing star guard Devin Booker. ESPN cautioned that an agreement wasn’t “imminent.”

Paul, 35, has been linked to the Knicks ever since his former agent, Leon Rose, became the team president in March. Paul still has two years and over $85 million remaining on his contract, but demonstrated last season he can still elevate to an All-Star level.

Paul averaged 17.6 points and 6.7 assists as a Second Team All-NBA selection last season. For the Suns, he can take a rising franchise to the next level. They fell just short of qualifying for the playoffs in the Orlando bubble.

For the Knicks, Paul would be sold as more of a lift to respectability after seven straight dysfunctional and disappointing seasons.

If the Knicks don’t land Paul and desire a proven star in the trade market, several other options could present themselves. Blake Griffin in Detroit, Russell Westbrook in Houston, Al Horford in Philadelphia and Victor Oladipo in Indiana are all players that are either poor fits with their respective teams or possible salary dumps.

