Suit alleges extra benefits for Williamson, family

The legal battle between Zion Williamson and his former agent in a Florida court now includes allegations he received impermissible benefits prior to his one season playing basketball at Duke.

According to court documents filed Wednesday in Miami, Gina Ford of Prime Sports Marketing claims, without presenting evidence, that Williamson and his parents "demanded and received gifts, money and/or other benefits from persons on behalf of Duke University (directly and/or indirectly) to influence you to attend Duke University to play basketball."

Ford's claims are included in several requests for admission, a discovery tool in civil cases used to establish facts under oath. Williamson has 30 days to respond.

Ford's request also includes allegations that the Williamsons were paid by Nike and Adidas before he enrolled at Duke, and that, between Jan. 1, 2014 and April 14, 2019, he, his family or someone representing him received benefits from an agent in violation of NCAA rules.

Ford signed Williamson to a marketing deal on April 20, 2019, after he had declared for the NBA Draft. He was selected No. 1 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans two months later.