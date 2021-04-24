Stryker
A Bismarck night club to which police have been called a number of times has closed its doors a second time.
Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday vetoed a bill restricting transgender girls in K-12 sports.
A Bismarck man who has served on Mandan city and Morton County commissions has been charged with two felonies for allegedly paying bills using…
Someone stole the antlers from the elk statue outside the Bismarck Elks Lodge over the weekend.
Top House lawmaker told trooper who arrested him for DUI that he'd consumed three drinks at two bars, and called a legislative intern he was with his attorney.
Updated
Gov. Doug Burgum has vetoed a bill that would ban state-issued mask mandates.
A Bismarck man accused of taking part in a rash of burglaries last fall was sentenced Wednesday to 1 ½ years in prison.
A Bismarck officer was injured and a 34-year-old man arrested early Sunday when police responded to a noise complaint at the Sahara Club.
Updated
The Highway Patrol trooper who arrested North Dakota House Assistant Majority Leader Scott Louser for drunken driving last week observed Louse…
DUNSEITH (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for the driver accused of striking and killing a 7-year-old girl in Rolette County.