Strong sparks Jackrabbits past Bison

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Pierre Strong Jr. had two touchdown runs and the running back threw for another score as South Dakota State knocked off previously unbeaten and second-ranked North Dakota State 27-19 on Saturday.

It was the second win in a row for the 12th-ranked Jackrabbits (7-2, 4-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) against rival North Dakota State (8-1, 5-1). South Dakota State snapped the Bison's 32-game home winning streak with a 27-17 victory in April.

Strong broke loose with a 75-yard touchdown run on the second play following the opening kickoff. He finished with 22 carries for 152 yards, and surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in a season for the third time in his career.

Smith added a 1-yard TD run late in the first quarter and then tossed an 11-yard pass to a wide-open Tucker Kraft in the end zone as the Jackrabbits built a 24-7 halftime lead.

Cam Miller's 14-yard touchdown pass to RaJa Nelson late in the third quarter pulled North Dakota State to 27-14. Miller then led an 88-yard drive on the next series but threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-goal.

The Bison later added a safety, and Jake Reinholz's 33-yard field goal with 1:09 remaining capped the scoring.

Chris Oladokun was 13-of-22 passing for 157 yards for the Jackrabbits. Jaxon Janke had six receptions for 118 yards.

Miller completed 15 of 22 passes for 218 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception. He also led the Bison on the ground with 59 yards.

UND 24, Youngstown State 21

GRAND FORKS (AP) — Tommy Schuster fired a 16-yard touchdown pass to Garett Maag and Otis Weah ran 43 yards for the go-ahead touchdown and North Dakota rallied from 11 down late to beat Youngstown State, 24-21, Saturday in the first meeting between the schools since 1962.

The Penguins got to midfield on their final possession, but Devon Krzanowski and Ben McNaboe combined on a fourth-down sack of Demeatric Crenshaw with 4:20 left and North Dakota was able to run out the clock.

Jaleel McLaughlin scored on a five-yard run in the first quarter and Christian Turner crashed in from the 1 to give Youngstown State a 14-7 first-quarter lead.

Crenshaw capped a 10-play, 65-yard drive going in from the 1 with 10:05 remaining and Youngstown State (2-6, 1-5 Missouri Valley) led 21-10. But UND (4-5, 2-4) forced a three-and-out and stopped the Penguins on fourth down in their final two possessions.

Schuster finished 23 of 35 for 191 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Weah carried 14 times for 90 yards and a score.

McLaughlin ran for 122 yards on 18 carries for the Penguins and Crenshaw added another 18 carries for 60 yards.

