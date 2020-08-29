Strand, Wiest strike again at Speedway

Shawn Strand and Donavin Wiest returned to the winner’s circle Friday night as Dacotah Speedway in Mandan crowned five new champions on the season’s final night of Dirt Series racing.
Actually, it re-crowned two and crowned three first-time champions.
Strand, who finished second to Jeremy Keller in the night’s feature, won his seventh points title in 11 years in the track’s top class – IMCA Modifieds – and his 17th title overall.
Wiest, a perennial champion until last season in Legends, won his sixth feature in eight nights of racing to put the exclamation point on his 10th championship in 12 years.
Hunter Domagala, Chris Welk Jr., and Ken Sandberg claimed their first season points titles.
Despite all of his championships, Strand had never before come from behind on the final night to claim the points crown.
“I can’t remember that I have. I’m usually leading and maintain it,” Strand said. “Going into the night, we thought if we could get a runner-up that would be pretty cool.”
Things got a lot cooler when Strand, who entered the night with 254 points, moved from his No. 10 starting position in the feature and settled into the second-place spot ahead of points leader Marlyn Seidler (258) and second-place Travis Olheiser (257).
“Marlyn (Seidler) has been quick all year and hadn’t finished four sports behind us all year,” Strand said. “The cards just played out well for us.”
Seidler blew an engine and did not finish, leaving only Olheiser in the chase. Then Olheiser was involved in a crash and blew a back right tire and he failed to finish. Seidler and Olheiser ended up 14th and 15th in the feature and placed second and third in season points.
“I’ve lost it that way, too,” Strand said. “A few years back, I was leading the points, and in the feature I ended up breaking a motor and Marlyn ended up winning the championship.”
Unlike IMCA’s, the INEX Legends chase was never in doubt as Wiest did what he’s done almost every weekend this summer. He just won.
Wiest was second in his heat but took another feature trophy home to supplant Drew Papke as the ruler of Legends.
“It’s still pretty exciting. They probably get more exciting,” said Wiest, who was shooting for a Jamestown title on Saturday after clinching the crown at Tri-County Speedway in Wishek.
“You got nothing to lose when you have a lead like that (84 points),” Wiest said. “You just go out and try to win.”
Wiest finished with 788 points to 684 for runner-up Preston Martin.
After a week out of the winner’s circle, Hunter Domagala was back in WISSOTA Street Stocks.
Hunter’s dad, Tracy, ended his feature winning streak a week ago and collected the bounty that went with it. Hunter got the last laugh, though, winning Friday's feature race and locking down the point title.
“The last race there wasn’t huge stress. I knew if we started the feature we’d probably have it locked up,” Hunter said. “Our mentality all year was 'we’re gonna go out there and try to win this feature.' We haven’t really worried about championship points.”
Hunter finished the season with five wins, eight top-five finishes in nine races and 873 points. Tracy finished second with 860 points.
In Hobby Stocks, Chris Welk Jr., had spent the previous five years chasing a title. He was second midway through last season before a series of bad nights cost him any chance.
That didn’t happen this year. He went into Friday with a three-point lead over John Gartner Jr., and six-point lead over Mike Appert.
Welk took second in his heat race and seventh in the feature, leaving him susceptible to either of his challengers, should they finish in the top five.
But they didn’t. In fact, neither driver finished the feature, and Welk had his elusive title.
“We just built this car for this year,” Welk said. “I wanted a top five and it turned into a championship.”
It wasn’t until Welk’s win on the first night of the Governor’s Cup that he felt confident in his ability to win a championship.
“It was me figuring out how to drive the car and keep it at the front and being confident that I could do it in this car,” Welk added.
Welk placed in the top 10 each week of the season and ended up with 852 points. Gartner finished second with 820 and Davenport was fifth with 801.
Sport Compacts followed a similar story line. Braydee Hanson was within striking distance of the points leader, Ken Sandberg, but Hanson was going to have to win on the track and hope Sandberg fell well back in the pack. It didn’t happen.
Sandberg won the feature and Hanson did not finish, giving Sandberg the tile with 308 points. Hanson had 298 points.
“I was just going to take it easy tonight and make sure I got the season championship and beat Braydee (Hanson),” Sandberg said. “It feels really good. I worked many, many years with race car drivers. It’s really awesome to finally win something.”
