Strand, Wiest strike again at Speedway

“Marlyn (Seidler) has been quick all year and hadn’t finished four sports behind us all year,” Strand said. “The cards just played out well for us.”

Seidler blew an engine and did not finish, leaving only Olheiser in the chase. Then Olheiser was involved in a crash and blew a back right tire and he failed to finish. Seidler and Olheiser ended up 14th and 15th in the feature and placed second and third in season points.

“I’ve lost it that way, too,” Strand said. “A few years back, I was leading the points, and in the feature I ended up breaking a motor and Marlyn ended up winning the championship.”

Unlike IMCA’s, the INEX Legends chase was never in doubt as Wiest did what he’s done almost every weekend this summer. He just won.

Wiest was second in his heat but took another feature trophy home to supplant Drew Papke as the ruler of Legends.

“It’s still pretty exciting. They probably get more exciting,” said Wiest, who was shooting for a Jamestown title on Saturday after clinching the crown at Tri-County Speedway in Wishek.

“You got nothing to lose when you have a lead like that (84 points),” Wiest said. “You just go out and try to win.”