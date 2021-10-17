Steelers edge Seahawks in OT

The Seahawks played the final 3:10 of regulation and overtime without linebacker Darrell Taylor, who left on a stretcher and was taken to the hospital with an undisclosed injury. Taylor fell to the ground during a 3-yard gain by Harris with the Steelers driving near midfield. Taylor was on the ground for more than 10 minutes while being attended to by medical staff. Players from both sides came out to offer support.

NBC reported Taylor had movement and feeling in all of his extremities.

Boswell hit a 52-yard field goal with 1:29 to go in regulation to put Pittsburgh in front 20-17.

Seattle was driving when Smith connected with D.K. Metcalfe near the Seahawks sideline. Rather than step out of bounds with his team out of timeouts, Metcalfe curiously opted to turn upfield. The ball was stripped out of his hands by Pittsburgh's James Pierre. Seattle wide receiver Freddie Swain fell on it at the Steelers 25.

Smith scrambled to get the Seahawks to the line of scrimmage and appeared to spike the ball with a second left. Officials, however, halted the game to review whether Metcalfe caught the pass inbounds. The call stood on review and the game clock was reset to 3 seconds, giving Smith enough time to spike it so Myers could come on and pull the Seahawks even at the gun.