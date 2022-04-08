'Stealth omicron' dominates in North Dakota, but COVID-19 case count remains low

The BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus is now dominant in North Dakota, but health officials are not expecting a surge in new COVID-19 cases.

BA.2 has become predominant in the U.S., and it accounts for nearly three-fourths of all confirmed omicron test specimens in the past two weeks in North Dakota, according to Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section.

"Several states, especially in the Northeast, are seeing increases in cases, but so far increases have been moderate," he said. "I think slight to moderate increases in cases are possible for us in North Dakota, and we may have a better understanding of what to expect in the near future."

Since omicron was first detected in the state last Dec. 19, it has accounted for 80% of the samples that have undergone the "sequencing" process through which variants are determined. Typically, 5-10% of total positive COVID-19 tests underwent the sequencing process, enough to give state health officials a sufficient sample size. With a recent significant drop-off in testing and cases, the state lab is now able to sequence all positive samples, Kruger said.

Scientists say one reason the BA.2 subvariant or so-called "stealth omicron" has gained ground is that it’s about 30% more contagious than the original omicron. But the severity of illness appears to be similar to omicron -- generally mild or no symptoms -- and vaccines appear just as effective against it.

Federal data shows 65.3% of adults in North Dakota being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.8%. The rates are unchanged over the past two weeks, and the state continues to have some of the worst rates in the country. The national averages are 75.6% and 69.8%, respectively.

COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's booster rate is 41.8%, compared to 46.8% nationally.

"Vaccines continue to be our best defense against severe COVID-19 and related disease outcomes," Kruger said. "It is important to try to reduce spread of infections in our communities, but it is just as important to reduce the impact on our health care systems by reducing serious infections."

Weekly data

There were 246 COVID-19 cases confirmed in North Dakota in the past week, compared with 193 the previous week, according to the Health Department's coronavirus dashboard.

The data the state now reports weekly to the public emphasizes trends over time and severity of disease, rather than daily case counts and test positivity rate -- data that state health officials say could be skewed by the fact that results from widely available COVID-19 home test kits are not required to be reported to the state.

The dashboard posted Friday showed that coronavirus patients made up just 2.5% of occupied inpatient hospital beds statewide and about 3.8% of ICU beds. There were 18 COVID-19 admissions statewide during the week. The two hospitals in Bismarck had a total of 27 staffed inpatient hospital beds available and six intensive care unit beds open, according to the most recent state data.

There have been 240,109 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020. Data posted by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 2,251 virus-related deaths, six more than last week. County-level death data is not available.

The state no longer reports the number of active COVID-19 cases, as part of the recent shift in its coronavirus approach from pandemic to "endemic," essentially meaning that coronavirus is expected to be a part of daily life.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the CDC can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq. Burleigh and Morton counties both are considered at low risk, as is the rest of the state.

State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

