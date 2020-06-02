Staying out of the trees

Wetch wasn’t surprised he played better with something on the line.

“It is my first tournament. It definitely is different because you don’t have pressure when you’re not playing in a tournament,” Wetch said. “It’s just a little more pressure.”

Five golfers from Kindred played their way into the top 15, led by Sam Henke, who shot a 5-over 77 and Paul and Mark Olson, who shot 6-over 78s.

Wetch’s teammate, Cody Card, is tied for fourth place with a 78.

The day got off to an inauspicious start when a rain shower pelted the golfers after teeing off on the first hole. It didn’t bother Wetch, who parred the first seven holes.

Then he got out of position off the tee for his first bogey. “I got stuck behind some trees and had to punch out and failed to get up and down.”

He righted the ship then and once again on the back nine.

Defending state B champion Parker Bartels of Kindred is tied for 13th after shooting 84.

St. Aubin, meanwhile, took the early lead and despite a stumble on the back nine, is in control with 18 holes remaining.