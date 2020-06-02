Staying out of the trees

The first time Fargo Oak Grove golfer Grayson Wetch played Riverwood Golf Course two weeks ago didn’t go well. He sprayed the ball off the tee and shot a 10-over-par 82.
His takeaway from that round was this: Keep your tee shots in the fairway.
Wetch shaved 10 shots off his practice round, firing an even-par 72 on Friday in the opening round of the 2020 North Dakota Spring Golf Championships. The final round of the tournament, which replaces the spring high school season lost to COVID-19, is today.
Wetch and Fargo Shanley’s Jacob Skarperud enter today’s final round with five-shot leads and South Border’s Emily St. Aubin – a four-time defending state Class B champion – enters the final round up by four shots. Wetch shared the best round of the day with Skarperud at even-par 72. St. Aubin is the girls’ leader at 76.
Class A girls are not playing, as their season was held last fall.
Wetch’s practice round two weeks ago convinced him there was one way to beat Riverwood.
“Lots of pars today, fairway, greens, two putts,” Wetch said. “That’s what you have to do out here, keep it in play. Most of the greens are the same size. If you hit the fairway and greens, you’re set.”
Wetch bogeyed Nos. 8 and 14 but responded right away with birdies on Nos. 9 and 15 on what turned out to be a perfect day for golf in the trees at Riverwood. A brief rain shower early gave way to light winds and sunny skies.
Wetch wasn’t surprised he played better with something on the line.
“It is my first tournament. It definitely is different because you don’t have pressure when you’re not playing in a tournament,” Wetch said. “It’s just a little more pressure.”
Five golfers from Kindred played their way into the top 15, led by Sam Henke, who shot a 5-over 77 and Paul and Mark Olson, who shot 6-over 78s.
Wetch’s teammate, Cody Card, is tied for fourth place with a 78.
The day got off to an inauspicious start when a rain shower pelted the golfers after teeing off on the first hole. It didn’t bother Wetch, who parred the first seven holes.
Then he got out of position off the tee for his first bogey. “I got stuck behind some trees and had to punch out and failed to get up and down.”
He righted the ship then and once again on the back nine.
Defending state B champion Parker Bartels of Kindred is tied for 13th after shooting 84.
St. Aubin, meanwhile, took the early lead and despite a stumble on the back nine, is in control with 18 holes remaining.
“I’m happy with how I played, but I think I can do better tomorrow,” St. Aubin said. “I’d hit a bad shot and then a really good recovery shot. It wasn’t easy out there today, I’m just hoping to make some more good shots tomorrow.”
South Heart’s Campbell Clarys chased St. Aubin all afternoon before dropping back to fourth, two shots behind Kindred’s Avery Bartels, who birdied the 18th to move into second place at 8-over 80, and one behind Grafton’s Ainsley McClain.
Clarys’ 84 is one of four scores in the top 15 posted by South Heart golfers. Grace Nantt tied for sixth at 91 and Madisen Jarrett and Mackenzee Schneider tied for ninth at 94.
St. Aubin cruised through the 11 holes and enjoyed a four-shot lead at 1-over. Then she hit a rough spot. She bogeyed the par-4 12th hole and double bogeyed the par-4 13th. Suddenly, her lead was down to one shot over Clarys.
“On 13, I put my first shot into trees and tried to play it out and didn’t play it out far enough,” St. Aubin said. “I was under another tree. So, I’m proud of the way I came back after those two holes.”
St. Aubin was even over the last five holes.
Skarperud, meanwhile, bogeyed No. 3 and birdied No. 4 to make the turn at 36. He also shot 36 on the back, with birdies on 12 and 15 and bogeys on 13 and 18.
Grand Forks Red River’s Zach Hinschberger is one of five golfers five shots back at 77. That includes Fargo Davies’ Justin Lamp and Max Karnek, Red River’s Saylor Kuenzel and Minot’s Gavin Argent.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!