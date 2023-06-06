STATE OBITUARIES Jun 6, 2023 Jun 6, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARVILLA— Ida Moen, 51.DICKINSON— Georgene Novotny, 78.JAMESTOWN— Ellen Orr, 96.MINOT— Doreen Knutson, 62. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Road map to rare earth riches emerges in North Dakota The North Dakota Geological Survey has drafted a report that provides a road map to explore lignite coal and organic-rich mudstone that contai… $3.1 million Dale Pahlke Arena opens in Mandan, in time for Mandan Rodeo Days over Fourth of July The Mandan Parks & Recreation Department unveiled the new Dale Pahlke Arena on Thursday. Officials say the facility will not only enhance … 'American Pickers' Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe reunite Frank Fritz and lifelong friend and reality-show co-star Mike Wolfe have reunited after nearly three years without seeing one another. Woman charged with arson for Bismarck hotel fire A Spearfish, South Dakota, woman is charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to her Bismarck hotel room last month, court records say. YouTube video paints Burgum as all-American boy and 'a new leader' in advance of White House bid announcement A video posted to a personal YouTube channel of Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum portrays him as a conservative leader with Western ro…