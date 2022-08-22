State departments of Health, Human Services to become one on Sept. 1

North Dakota's state departments of Human Services and Health officially merge on Sept. 1, becoming the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The 2021 Legislature approved the merger but gave the agencies time to work out any problems. Human Services is the state’s largest agency, with a $4.5 billion two-year budget and more than 2,200 employees. The Health Department has more than 200 employees and a $181 million budget.

"Our principle, as we put everything together, is to be the healthiest state in the nation," Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones said. "We focus on the foundations of well-being -- physical health, behavioral health and economic health."

Jones told Prairie Public that the agencies have worked with consultants to help smooth the transition.

"From a policy perspective, and from a citizen perspective, we haven't run into anything as relates to, 'Oh, we didn't think of that,'" he said.

No jobs will be lost in the merger, according to Jones.

"This was never to reduce any staff," he said. "It's to create more opportunities."

Jones said more than 50 projects have been identified to support three main goals.

"One is to deliver a streamlined path to quality and equitable programs and services -- how do we look at the person and make sure we're delivering the services they need?" Jones said. "Second, we want to improve all the programs that we have. And third, which is becoming bigger given the workforce challenge we have -- how do we create career growth and development?"

The two agencies are still working through budgeting and communications issues.

"The separate agencies did them well," Jones said. "But there are differences."

Jones as the head of Human Services will lead the combined department. State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi -- the top official of the current Health Department -- will fall under his authority. Both will remain governor's Cabinet members. Wehbi has previously said that the merger "will allow us to have a fresh look at how we really do things better."

The merger follows other redesigns in recent years. The 2017 Legislature created the Department of Environmental Quality out of a section of the Health Department. The 2019 Legislature re-formed North Dakota's 46 county-run social services into 19 mostly multicounty administrative zones, shifting costs onto the state.

(Tribune reporter Jack Dura contributed to this story.)