Bruce Whiting made this promise: He won’t put his former track and field athletes through a strenuous workout.

Not like he did when coaching the Bismarck High Demons to six straight state championships from 1968-73.

Whiting, now living in White Bear Lake, Minn., will be joined by many of his former Demons at a reunion of the title-winning teams at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Elks Lodge at 900 South Washington St. in Bismarck.

Talented sprinter Bruce Perry was one of many outstanding athletes at BHS, and said Whiting's impact went beyond athletics.

“(Bruce) had a remarkable impact on my life and, I believe, the lives of many of my friends and teammates,” said Perry. “The focus, discipline, structure, organizational and planning skills, capacity for work, emphasis on team and dedication to excellence that I have used to succeed in my life, were, literally, pounded into me interval after interval, day after day, month to month for three years.

“Our success as a team and the life-long bonds created by his coaching and mentorship were the fruits of his work to make us all better athletes and better people. And he’s a kind, funny guy. We had fun while we wheezed, groaned and puked. Takes a special person to create that kind of team atmosphere."

Tom Petrik is one of the all-time BHS greats who went on to a productive football career at the University of North Dakota. He credits his former coach for much of his own success.

“Coach Whiting created an environment where success was our only option,” Petrik said. “He believed in us, in his assistant coaches and in his approach to training. And it didn’t matter who you were. Everyone was treated the same. Whiting was tough and demanding and his expectations were very, very high. We wanted to be part of what he created even with the workouts that were extremely difficult.

“But so many of us went out for track and field because he was the best at helping us be the best. He even had an all-weather track built for us in the summer of 1971.”

Petrik also recalled how his coach got his team prepared for success at state.

“One of my fondest memories was the week of the state track meet where Whiting put on the whiteboard how many points we would score in each event,” Petrik said. “We knew and believed we were going to be state champions and it was the only meet that mattered. It was always the ultimate goal.

“And I’ll never forget the mornings coach Whiting would meet me at the high school and go running with me. He ran with me to Hillside Park to run up a hill to help me improve my stride length. A phenomenal coach to whom I owe a great deal.”

The Demons of Whiting’s years also showed you don’t have to win a ton of individual events to become state team champions.

For instance, they won the 1969 title by winning two events (Leon Conitz in the mile and the 880 relay team of Dave Sande, Jeff Lunn, Jerry Froeschle and Steve Markell).

However, they won nine of the 17 events in taking the 1971 title. The event champions were Keary Krause 100, 200 and 880 relay), Sande (440, 440 and 880 relays), Russ Henegar (long jump), Mark Aide (pole Vault), Jeff Burgess (Javelin), Perry and Terry Kringstad (440, 880 and mile relays), Paul Gress and Gary Bracht (both mile relay).

Perry was a champion in three events (100, 220 and 880 relay) in 1972 when BHS won seven events. Aide won the pole vault, Dale Grinsteiner took the 120 high hurdles, Craig Hougen won the 180 low hurdles and joined Perry, Steve Gramer and Steve Luther on the 880 relay. Gress, Bracht, Tim Clausnitzer and Steve Luther combined to take the mile relay.

“The 1971 team may have been the best ever,” Whiting said. “But 1973 was very close.”

Six events went to the Demons in 1973 when the Whiting streak reached six. Petrik won the mile and two-mile, John Holt took the high jump, Perry won 440 and joined Luther, Clausnitzer and Hougen on the mile relay. The winning 440 relay featured Kevin Schramm, Steve Graner, Tom Tello and Ken Schneider.

The five events won in 1970 were by Aide in the pole vault, Rob Dahl in the mile, Dave Britnell in high jump, Krause in the 220 and the mile relay team of Paul Puffe, Larry Neyes, Jeff Garske and Sande.

The four champions in 1968, the first year of the dominance, were Ron McClure in the 880, Randy Lussenden in the mile, Steve Meyer in the shot put and Harry Salak in the discus.

Whiting, only age 21 when he started coaching at BHS in 1966, saw the streak end in 1974 before he moved on to coach at North Dakota State.

Only the top five finishers in each event scored team points in those years. Then it went to top six and continues today as the top eight. So it wasn’t uncommon to win a state title with between 49 and 67 points, which is what Whiting’s teams accomplished.

“Great memories. Guys came out of the woods to produce winning efforts. Every year we had some extra special performances,” said Whiting, who went on to coach 17 All-Americans and win a conference title in his five years at North Dakota State.

Aide, the three-time state pole vault champion, said he has “a lot of memories of Bruce Whiting.” One would be the workouts that he incorporated into his practices.

“He would step out of the office in the locker room and from a recipe card he would read off the workout for the day’s practice,” Aide said. “He would go through the list of the different groups and announce the workouts for everyone. There was lots of moaning and groaning going on and laughing. I can’t believe there wasn’t a mother that didn’t want to call social services on him. Those workouts were tough.

“When I think of Bruce, I think of the white rambler four-door vehicle he would drive around in while we were running the loop down at Seratoma Park. Wearing a Bismarck High stocking cap, window down, elbow hanging out telling us to ‘pick it up, pick it up.’ What a coach, what a guy, what a friend, thanks for everything Bruce.”

Rich Karlgaard, son of long-time athletic director Dick Karlgaard, considers Whiting a rarity.

“Bismarck has become track town USA,” Rich said. “It was BW who started it. He made track cool, successful and enduring.

“An amazing man, one in a million.”

Whiting is grateful for those wonderful years in Bismarck.

“The ties with these great young men is still there today,” he said. “… looking forward to seeing all of them that can make it to the reunion. The reunion is more about the athletes — the ties that were created over the yeas.

“It’s a great time for them to get together. They all shared in a great period of time.”