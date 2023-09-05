5 With two homers on Sunday, Mets slugger Pete Alonso became the fifth player in MLB history to hit at least 40 home runs in three of his first five seasons. He joins a list that includes Hall of Famers Ralph Kiner and Eddie Mathews, as well at Ryan Howard and Albert Pujols.
