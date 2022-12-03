Tags
A 25-year-old man died Monday in a farm accident west of Flasher, according to the Morton County Sheriff’s Office.
After some unwanted off-the-field news, the focus is back on football for the Bison.
A Mandan man with a lengthy criminal past was arrested Saturday after allegedly breaking into and tampering with controls at a Glen Ullin natu…
A man convicted of drug conspiracy has been sentenced to prison in a case allegedly linked to drug trafficking on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.
A woman indicted for allegedly using her in-laws’ bank account and identities to make a six-digit down payment on a house has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Two people arrested near Bismarck for allegedly abducting children from Virginia have pleaded guilty to child neglect and other charges.
Michael Garcia has been sentenced to seven years in prison and ordered to pay $200,000 in restitution after pleading guilty Thursday to conspiracy charges related to skimming oil.
The nonprofit operator of Bismarck's lone emergency homeless shelter has reopened the facility during daytime hours for the winter, after mont…
Bismarck attorney Nathan Svihovec will lead North Dakota's Department of Labor and Human Rights. He begins Thursday.
Gov. Doug Burgum has signed agreements with North Dakota’s American Indian tribes that lowers the legal gambling age from 21 to 19 at tribal-owned casinos and allows gamblers on reservations to use credit or debit cards to place bets. The tribal-state agreements known as compacts also allow online sports betting using mobile devices within reservation boundaries but not outside of them. Burgum last month rejected a plea by the state’s five tribes to give them exclusive rights to host internet gambling and sports betting outside the reservation because it isn’t allowed under state law.
