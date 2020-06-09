Stalock earns award for perserverance

That finish helped the team get included in the 24-team plan the NHL will implement if the season restarts later this summer, a unique format that would have the Wild taking on the Vancouver Canucks in a best-of-five qualifying round to advance to the playoffs.

Overall, Stalock went 20-11-4 with a .910 save percentage and 2.67 goals-against average while setting career highs in games played (38), starts (36), wins (20) and shutouts (4) after spending last offseason improving his footwork to be prepared to make second and third saves.

"I just wanted to work as hard as I can and try to get that bench, that locker room feeling, 'We're OK back there,'" said Stalock, who became the fifth goalie in team history to record 20-plus wins in a season. " ... I try to be a calming presence that gives them a chance to win games, and that was my goal going in. And fortunately more nights than not, we scored more goals than the other team and got to put two points away.

"It was a ton of fun to play that amount of hockey. The fun had to come to an end. We loved where we were at the end of the year. Hopefully this thing can get back started and pick up here we left off."