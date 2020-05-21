Staal sees no perfect scenario

At home with his family in Minnesota during this lull, the 35-year-old feels a couple weeks is enough time to get back to game form. He's been biking outdoors and while rust would be noticeable early on, he said, teams would soon rediscover their groove.

"The guys that play this game have been doing it for so long and are such great athletes that you'd be amazed at how quickly a two-week camp or a week camp of guys on the ice every day how quickly they can get the touchback and the competitiveness back," said Staal, who had 19 goals and 28 assists in 66 games before missing the three contests leading up to the stoppage due to the death of his father-in-law. "It doesn't take long."

While cautious, Staal doesn't have any concerns about continuing the season during the pandemic but acknowledged others might.

"To live in fear and be scared is not an approach that I've taken to life," he said. "But there's definitely reservation there, and I'm sure there is for other guys."

He misses hockey and hopes the Wild gets an opportunity to continue the run it was on before the season paused. The circumstances might not be what he's used to, but he'd be back doing what he enjoys.

"To go through the playoff run with nobody in the building is going to be really weird and different," Staal said. "To me, it's hard to kind of wrap your head around it. Obviously if that's the route we go, and it goes, you just figure it out and you do it. I don't love it personally, but there's lots of things in life you kind of deal with as you go."

