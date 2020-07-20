St. Thomas too good for Division I Pioneer Football League, too?

St. Thomas Athletic Director Phil Esten said that border-to-border reach was a big draw, a way to extend the school’s brand beyond Minnesota and surrounding states.

But to others, joining a little-known league that seems fairly random in its membership was head-scratching.

“The way that someone who’s in the football world might look at it is maybe different than somebody who’s not in the football world,” Caruso said. “ … We’ve known about the strength of Drake and San Diego and Butler and Davidson for years. And now to be able to start to see it up closely is pretty cool.”

Viverito said minus the challenging geography, St. Thomas was a perfect fit in the league. Much more so than with the Missouri Valley Football Conference, which she also heads and one that Esten previously mentioned interest in. That would have seemed natural, given the five other football teams within the Summit League -- St. Thomas’ primary conference for its 19 other sports besides football and hockey -- belong to the exclusively Midwestern conference that spans from the Dakotas to Ohio.

Unlike the Missouri Valley Football Conference, the Pioneer League membership is mostly private schools, several religiously backed, with enrollments no larger than 12,000. That basically describes St. Thomas.