St. Paul Saints won't be denied their opener

"I'm a 50-year-old guy, I don't have a PlayStation 4," he said.

But when Flenner saw a Facebook post from Dziezak that he'd just gotten a PlayStation 4 along with MLB The Show, and was planning to play a game as the RailCats, everything fell neatly into place.

In fact, Dziezak literally will be playing in the game. The RailCats will sign him to an honorary, one-day contract and he'll be the team's starting pitcher in the simulation.

His teammates, and opponents, will be real-life players. Gary's Will Savage, who has been primarily an infielder in five minor-league seasons, will be in center field as he will be when manager Greg Tagert starts writing out real lineups.

Tagert loves the idea of playing this simulated game. He says Milwaukee manager Anthony Barone also got into the spirit of the event by sending along a lineup.

"I think the fans will get a kick out of this," Tagert said. "I went ahead and took the liberty and put something together reflective of what fans will see on opening night."

The simulated game also will feature what fans will be hearing opening night and all season long — assuming, of course, there will be a season. That would be the play-by-play of first-year RailCats announcer Laura Hoover, a Chesterton native.