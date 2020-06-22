St. Paul out as NHL host city

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Long considered as a potential hub city for the NHL playoffs when the league resumes actions, St. Paul is now officially out of the running, according to a report from The Athletic's Michael Russo.

The NHL included the Twin Cities on a shortlist of 10 potential locations to host the postseason -- one for the Eastern Conference playoffs, the other for the Western Conference.

Among the league's considerations: COVID-19 conditions, testing capacity, government regulations, practice rink availability, and hotel availability and inventory.

The Xcel Energy Center would certainly figure to be up to snuff, the area is teeming with practice rinks and government regulations seem to have eased to the point where playing in Minnesota should have been feasible.

"It's the biggest and best hockey market in the country," Wild general manager Bill Guerin said last month. "There are rinks all over the place. We've got a great arena and a great practice rink. There are hotels. It just matches up, I'm obviously biased, but I think it'd be a perfect fit."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz previously expressed his support for the idea, saying "we certainly want to be a part of that."