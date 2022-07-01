Squash is a friendly boy that loves to play. He loves his pets and cuddles. He loves his crinkle balls... View on PetFinder
Some northwest Bismarck homeowners are upset with a planned business development, but the project developer says he tried to compromise with them and found it impossible.
Bismarck police are investigating a Saturday crash in which a pedestrian was killed.
A Center man died when his pickup truck collided with a train in Kidder County.
The land sale for the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library comprises 90.3 acres of U.S. Forest Service land near Medora, sold for $81,000.
The chief of police in Carrington died Tuesday in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 94 west of Fargo.
A 28-year-old man has been charged with starting a fire that authorities say forced evacuation of an apartment building and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.
North Dakota lawmakers will probe a $1.8 million cost overrun on a building leased by the Attorney General's Office.
North Dakota's law makes it a felony to perform an abortion, including using medication, unless necessary to prevent the woman’s death, or in cases of rape or incest.
Instead of piling returned merchandise onto a growing inventory heap, stores are considering just handing customers their money back and letting them keep the stuff they don't want.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the driver of a pickup truck who was killed Tuesday in a collision with a train in Kidder County.
