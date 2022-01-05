Young Bobcats squad hungry for big second half

After several consecutive seasons where they found themselves at the top of the NAHL's Central Division, the Bobcats have had an unusual first half of their season where they have lost twice as much as they've won.

Through their first 30 games, Bismarck is last in the Central with a 9-18-1-2 (W-L-OTL-SOL) record, and the two teams directly ahead of them in the standings, North Iowa and St. Cloud, have games in hand.

Suffice it to say, the Bobcats have a tough road to hoe in their final 30 games if they want to snag a playoff spot.

"We've been playing better recently," head coach Layne Sedevie said. "We're going to need to play at a .600 or .700 win percentage the rest of the way to get back into playoff contention, because we've put ourselves in a position of needing extreme urgency."

A 5-14-1-0 record through their first 20 games has been bolstered somewhat by Bismarck's last ten games, where they have won four games, lost four games in regulation, and lost two more in shootouts to put nearly half of their 21 points into the record book.

Better play at home than on the road has been key to the bounceback for the Bobcats.

"It's been a night and day difference," Sedevie said about his team's performances at home and on the road. "It's something we're going to need to figure out, because we have to find a way to play better when we're not in front of our home fans."

Bismarck has lost just twice at home since Nov. 24, taking a 3-1 loss to Minot on Dec. 4 and then losing their most recent game, also against Minot, in a shootout.

Outside of those two games, Bismarck has been dominant. A defense that was struggling to keep opponents out of the net no matter where they played earlier in the season has found solid ground at home, as they have allowed just 15 goals in the last six games for a 2.5 goals against average.

When you combine that defense with an offense that has averaged more than four goals a game (25 goals in six games), it comes to a team that has figured out how to win at home.

"I don't know if you can put a finger on any one thing, but we have just played better at home," Sedevie said. "We've limited our mistakes and have played better defensively."

But as Sedevie himself will admit, they need to find a way to play better on the road if they want a chance at making yet another NAHL playoff run.

"We've been making mistakes on the road that have been costing us, and we have to bring our home play with us," he said. "Everything is magnified on the road, and you have to try and weather storms at the start of games.

"We have to start having that road mentality of winning close games and buckling down because you can't win many games when you're giving up four goals a game."

As for the players themselves, it's been tough at times for the Bobcats to find the right combination of players, but a few veterans have started to step up, including forward Jake McLean.

Playing in all of Bismarck's 30 games, McLean has 26 points to lead the Bobcats (7 goals, 19 assists) and has tallied six points (four goals, two assists) in Bismarck's last six home games.

After a slow start to the season, Quinn Rudrud (11 goals, eight assists), who had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 37 games for Bismarck last season, has found a scoring touch and is tied with Calvin Hanson (six goals, 13 assists) for second on the team with 19 points on the season.

"McLean leads the team in points, and night in and night out he's shown up for us," Sedevie said. "We have some really good young players that are starting to play better and veterans like Quinn Rudrud, Ben Troumbly and Nico Chmelevski who are starting to play the way we thought they could, especially after last year."

Sedevie has been active in adding new players to the roster. After 42 players saw at least one game of action for the Bobcats last year, the team has already iced 40 players, including five goalies, one more than played all of last year.

"We acquired Aiden VanRooyan, Trevor Mitchell, who is currently hurt but should be back in about a month, and Oskar Spinnars Nordin, who is a new face between the pipes," he said. "Those are the biggest moves we've made to date, but we're still actively looking.

"We are trying to make a push, and whatever we feel is the right piece we need to add, we're going to do it. If we find someone that is a must-get, whether that's a forward or a defenseman, we're going to try and do what we can to get them."

Bismarck's opponents are fairly balanced across the rest of the season. The Bobcats have six games remaining against St. Cloud (four on the road, including Bismarck's next two games this weekend, and two at home), six games remaining against Aberdeen (four road, two home), eight games left against North Iowa (four at home, four on the road), four against Austin (all at home), and six against division-leading Minot (three at home, three on the road).

The games against Austin are of particular interest to the Bobcats. Bismarck has played four games against the Bruins in the first half of their season, all on the road, and have yet to win any of them.

In fact, Austin is the only Central Division team Bismarck does not have a win against yet, though they did earn a point in a shootout loss in mid-December. Sedevie thinks that will change when they get the Bruins in front of the home crowd at VFW Sports Center.

"We've had close games against them, and have led in multiple games," he said. "Whoever we're playing moving forward, the tough lessons we learned in the first half of the season have to turn into good performances in the second half."

Bismarck has two separate stretches remaining where they play at least four games in a row at home. Those will be key to Bismarck's hopes of making a run for a final playoff spot.

"We've got to make games count," Sedevie said. "You don't want to say you're going to be perfect, but that's kinda where we need to be. (Those homestands) are going to be big, because if you get close to being perfect at home and are 50 percent or above on the road, you can find yourselves in a good spot.

"These are head-to-head games coming up and you can make up a lot of points if you can put some sweeps together."

The Bobcats' next home game comes as the second half of a home-and-home with Aberdeen on Jan. 15, and it starts a five-game homestand with Aberdeen, North Iowa, and Austin coming to town. Puck drop for the Aberdeen game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0