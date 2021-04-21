Young and old, Dacotah Speedway ready to start season on time

That doesn’t necessarily apply to Davenport. Her dad, AJ, said his daughter can literally put a new engine in a car.

“She likes being in the shop working on race cars,” AJ said. “2013 was my last year and I got out of it for a while. She kept asking ‘Dad, can we go to the races Friday?’ I said ‘I suppose.’ I was in it with my dad and he passed away. Now me and her get to do it together. It’s a blast.”

Davenport eventually got back into racing and won the Hobby Stock points title in 2019. He was fifth last season. His daughter had a simple reason for wanting to race Legends as opposed to slingshots like last year: “Because it’s way faster.”

Travis Olheiser said he’ll probably cut back on his own racing to help his son, especially early in the season.

“I love it. That’s why I’m probably not going to race as much this year,” Travis said. “I’m learning just as much as him this year. And my daughter is getting into go-carts. If they want to do them, I don’t want to take it away from them.”

Dayton learned a lot last year.

“At first, I got lapped a lot then I started keeping up with them some,” he said.