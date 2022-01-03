U-Mary wrestling coach Adam Aho believes current Marauders' team is his best

Adam Aho believes this year's University of Mary wrestling team is the best he's had.

The results seem to suggest exactly that.

Unbeaten in duals (3-0), and coming off a sixth-place finish at the 42-team Midwest Classic, a powerhouse tournament in Indianapolis before Christmas, the Marauders appear primed for a strong second half of the season.

"Not a doubt," Aho said when asked if this year's team is the best in his nine seasons as head coach. "Depth-wise in the program, for sure, absolutely."

That said, Aho was quick to point out there's plenty of work left to be done.

"We're happy with where we're at, certainly, but by no means are we satisfied," Aho said. "We want our guys to celebrate their successes, enjoy it, but ultimately our goal is to be the last team standing at the national tournament. Until that happens, we can't rest."

The Marauders are ranked 20th in the latest NCAA Division II poll and have four individual wrestlers ranked.

At the Midwest Classic last month, they had six wrestlers place. That was double the amount of the previous program best.

"In some ways, the Midwest Classic is tougher than nationals because you don't have to qualify to be there," Aho said. "It's a great tournament with incredible competition across the board. To finish sixth as a team and to have six placers, it was a big-time accomplishment. We felt really good about how our guys wrestled."

The Marauders six placers -- Reece Barnhardt (2nd, 133 pounds), Max Bruss (4th, 174), Braydon Huber (5th, 157), Leo Mushinsky (7th, 165), Matthew Kaylor (7th, 197) and Gerardo Jaime (8th, heavyweight) -- were the most of any team in the tournament. Meet champion Central Oklahoma had five.

"At the Midwest Classic, you are seeing guys that could be there in the end for sure, and our guys more than held their own," Aho said. "Even in some of the matches we lost, we were right there. It was a big confidence booster for us."

Barnhardt continued to shine in his first collegiate season. The four-time high school state champion at St. Mary's has been even better than expected, Aho said, and they were expecting a lot.

"He's made the transition from high school really seamlessly. He gets better and better every time he's on the mat," Aho said. "He's one of these types of guys that raises ships. He makes our 25-pounders better, and our 41-pounders better. You look at his future and it's kind of like the sky's the limit."

Barnhardt is ranked eighth nationally at 133. Same for Huber at 157, who is coming off an eighth-place finish at 165 last season at nationals.

"We all know what Braydon's capable of," Aho said. "We feel like he's a legit contender."

At 174, Bruss is ranked ninth. The De Pere, Wis., product qualified for nationals last season. He advanced to the third-place match at the Midwest Classic.

Kaylor, a sophomore from Legacy High, who has made "big strides," wrestled his way into the 197-pound rankings at No. 12.

Several other Marauders are potentially on the verge of ranking recognition.

Freshman Jared Verhagen (125 pounds), Bismarck High's Laken Boese (141), 157-pounder Trevor Fauver, Leo Mushinsky (165) and heavyweight Gerardo Jaime, who didn't even start wrestling until his sophomore year in high school in California, top the list.

"I know we have a handful of guys that deserve to be ranked, it's just a matter of getting that marquee win," Aho said. "A big part of that is when you have a good wrestling partner and you're getting challenged in practice, you're going to take the mat in a dual or a tournament feeling really prepared. You're going out there confident, not nervous or apprehensive in any way."

The Marauders have several chances to score noteworthy wins in the weeks ahead. After tonight's road dual at Dickinson State, the Marauders have four duals Saturday in Gunnison, Colo., including showdowns with eighth-ranked Adams State and No. 16 Western Colorado.

Additionally, marquee matchups against three-time defending D-II national champs St. Cloud State and other ranked Northern Sun teams such as No. 12 Augustana, 20th-ranked Minnesota-Mankato and 21st-ranked Southwest Minnesota State are looming.

The duals against SMSU (Jan. 28), MSU-Mankato (Jan. 29) and Augie (Feb. 6) are all at home.

Despite the difficult slate ahead, Aho is confident his team will stack up.

"A lot of people have commented to me about how our guys are wrestling this year. Fans, parents, my parents, who have been around wrestling their entire lives, just with how our guys don't look stressed at all when they're on the mat," Aho said. "They're wrestling with authority, with a mentality that they're on a mission.

"We've had great individuals in years past, but this year collectively, the mentality they have is at a different level. The enthusiasm they come to practice with, wanting to learn and get better, it's really exciting. These guys want to be great. They want to achieve big things and that makes it really fun to come to practice every day."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

