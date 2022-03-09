Talmadge blazes a trail on the mat at Jamestown

There are several titles that apply to University of Jamestown wrestler Sierra Talmadge.

All-American. Future nurse. Trailblazer. This weekend she hopes to add one more -- national champion.

Talmadge, a 2017 graduate of Legacy High in Bismarck, is seeded No. 2 at 170 pounds heading into the NAIA national tournament, which will be held at Newman Arena in Jamestown on Friday and Saturday.

Talmadge finished fifth at 170 pounds last season at nationals and recently claimed her third KCAC conference championship. Finishing her wrestling career atop the podium in front of family, friends and teammates would be a fitting finale to her banner career, but the cerebral Talmadge isn't looking too far ahead.

"If that were to happen, it would be amazing, but at the same time, you really have to take it one match at a time," she said. "There are so many things that play into it. You could have someone completely unranked come out of nowhere, but at the same time I can't underestimate myself. I have to believe in myself and what I'm capable of."

Talmadge, in many ways, is self-made.

She played basketball for the Sabers through her junior year before realizing a better option might exist. Legacy wrestling coach Lars Jacobsen encouraged her to give wrestling a shot.

She competed against boys during her senior year for the Sabers. It was at a meet for girls in Jamestown at the end of the season where she was spotted by coaches for the Jimmies and eventually recruited to their team.

"Having good coaches that were patient with me certainly helped in my development," Talmadge said. "My freshman year, I really didn't even have even just a solid takedown to work off of.

"I think the patience and the grit to show up every day and try my best even though I didn't have much in terms of base knowledge, showed I was committed and willing to work hard and improve."

She made quick strides, however. Improved technique led to major gains on the mat. After redshirting in 2018, she earned All-American honors the following season.

"Figuring out what I could do on offense was kind of the first step," Talmadge said. "A big thing for me is hand-fighting and from there I can usually find myself in offensive situations I can take advantage of. And of course being able to defend well is very important."

After the 2020 national meet was canceled due to the pandemic, Talmadge again earned All-American honors last season. Her success at the collegiate level is unmatched to this point among women's wrestlers in the state.

"She is a true trailblazer in girls wrestling in the state of North Dakota," University of Jamestown athletic director Sean Johnson said.

She's likely to have company sometime soon. Girls wrestling in North Dakota is now a sanctioned sport, holding its first state tournament last month.

"It's been really cool to see how much the sport has grown," Talmadge said. "I think for girls to see that opportunities to compete in college are out there, to where you can use athletics, and in this case wrestling, to further your academic aspirations and what you want to accomplish in life, that's a great thing."

The program at Jamestown has been among the strongest in the Upper Midwest, producing All-Americans dating all the way back to 2009.

"We've always had one or two other girls at my weight class to where we can push each other at practice," Talmadge said. "It hasn't been that way quite so much this year, but you can still go one (weight class) above or below that you can practice against and make you better."

Talmadge will devote her time solely to academics next year to finish her degree in nursing. With her final meet approaching, she was reflective of a career full of achievement, yet unconventional.

"This is not what I thought would have happened, thinking back to when I was a kid. The closest thing (to wrestling) would have been Tae Kwon Do when I was in elementary school," she said. "It's been surreal, honestly. To think I would have had this level of success, that was not my expectation, no.

"What is normal for me is that I've always worked hard to do the best I can at everything. To have it pay off has been gratifying and I'm thankful to everyone who's helped me and supported me along the way."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

