Steiners give back at wrestling camps

Troy and Terry Steiner are legendary names in the annals of Bismarck wrestling.

The pair graduated from Century High School and went on to wrestle at Iowa, where each won an individual national title and they combined to reach All-American status seven times.

After decades of success at all levels of the sport, the pair returned to their hometown this week to host a trio of wrestling camps at the Matpac facility.

"It's fun to to come back to a place we grew up in," Troy Steiner said. "This club has had many different locations through the years, but it's awesome to see this facility and how it's come to fruition, Milo Trusty's vision to have his own facility for Matpac.

"We got an awful lot from this sport and from the people around here, and we wouldn't be where we're at in our lives if it wasn't for the people that have been in our lives and the sport and what it's taught us. It's our time to give back and share knowledge, because what good is knowledge if you're not going to share it with people?"

The three camps held were for girls (June 26-28), a youth technique and live situations camp held during breaks in the girls camp (June 26-27), and a boys camp to end the week (June 29-July 1).

The boys and girls camp days each had three sessions a day, a technique session, a live wrestling session, and a workshop session at the end of the day.

"In the first session, we've focused on technical work on the feet," Steiner said. "We've picked one area to work on that we feel is essential for these guys, we work on that and cover as much as we can in the two-hour period.

"In the afternoon, we're working on technique and positioning on the mat, whether it's on offense or defense, we pick an area and work there. We (also) wrestle them a little live in the afternoon session."

As for the evening sessions, they took a little of what came before and then add on to the different ways wrestlers have to improve themselves.

Day one of both the boys and girls camps dealt with strength and conditioning. The second day focused on the mental skills needed for wrestling, and final session was to give the attendees a plan for success.

"We review a little of what we did before, maybe we saw a problem area (during the live wrestling) and we'll focus on that for about half an hour, maybe 45 minutes," Steiner said. "Then we'll do a workshop where we talk to the kids. (Day one) was strength and conditioning and how to set up a plan for yourself.

"(Day two) is on mental skills training. We work so much on the physical side of the sport and oftentimes when we look back on our competitions, mental focus is where we lost."

As for day three, it's more about how to set themselves up for success in the days, weeks, and months ahead.

"We covered how to set up a plan for yourself. If you don't have coaches, and what a year or season looks like, and how to structure (the season or year) for yourself," Steiner said. "We use it as a jumpstart for them. If they (come to the camp) and after the camp go and don't do anything until the fall, this camp won't do much for them except give them a little exposure."

Steiner made it clear how important it is for kids who want to continue with wrestling at higher levels to be mentally strong and set up solid schedules for themselves early on.

"They don't have to go crazy. I'm not saying they can't do another sport, I actually encourage that, especially at a young age," Steiner said. "But you still have to work at it a little every day. If you spend an hour a day on the mat twice a week, an hour a day twice a week in the weight room and maybe do a couple of conditioning workouts a week, you're going to be ahead of most people if you stay consistent with it.

"If you want to do something in this sport, you have to continually put the work in."

With different techniques utilized at various levels of wrestling competition, the Steiners bring a little experience in everything it takes to be a successful wrestler.

The Steiners gave their campers an introduction into the freestyle variety of wrestling, which is a cousin of the folkstyle, used in high school and men's collegiate wrestling.

"It's changed over the years, because when we grew up, we started with freestyle and never really wrestled any folkstyle until junior high," Steiner said. "Now it's changed where kids are starting with folkstyle and they don't get much freestyle until later on. We just wanted to come in and share our knowledge."

With Terry Steiner continuing active service as the head women's U.S. National coach for USA Wrestling, the girls who attended the opening camp got their money's worth to say the least.

Troy talked about watching wrestling expand outside of just boys competitions.

"Women's and girls wrestling has exploded across the country, it's one of the fastest growing sports in the United States," Steiner said. "We always talk about what we like about the sport, and if that's the case, why limit it to one gender?

"We love what the sport has taught us, what it has given us. Terry and I can speak about what we've gotten from the sport and we want to share it with everybody."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.