Roaldson making up for lost time

Following medical advice, Roaldson had to sit out football last fall, but he was pronounced physically fit to wrestle.

"I don't have full mobility in my neck like I used to have, but that's about it. Otherwise, I've made a full recovery," he said.

Looking back on last year's inability to vie for a state title, Roaldson said he looks upon his senior year as an opportunity to make up for lost time.

"This is definitely special for me. I didn't get to wrestle the second half of last year, so this is an extra-special year for me," he noted.

Roaldson, who has committed to Minnesota State University-Moorhead, is coming off a markedly successful West Region Tournament, in which he won the 170-pound championship to push his season record to 40-4.

"I had four pins in the first period," he observed.

But he says that's no reason to make any assumptions about the state tournament, which begins Thursday at the Fargodome.

"I'm at the top of the WDA, but the EDC is pretty good at my weight class, so I still have work to do," he noted. "I can't overlook anybody. I've got to keep grinding."