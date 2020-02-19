Roaldson making up for lost time

There's no guarantee the road to success will be smooth. It's safe to say it may not even be paved.
Gage Roaldson hit a deep pothole amid his Bismarck High School athletic career, but he likes where he's sitting on the cusp of his final state wrestling tournament.
"It's pretty much been my perfect year, with just a few uneven moments," Roaldson said of his final high school wrestling season. "At the Rumble (on the Red) I took three straight losses after winning my first three, but since then I've really bounced back."
It was at the 2019 Rumble on the Red in Fargo when Roaldson's smooth ride ended. He suffered what he labels a freak neck injury that ended his wrestling season and cost him his senior year of football.
"It was a mid-match freak injury," he recalled.
The mishap immediately ended the match, dropped him to eighth place and put a premature finish to his wrestling season.
At the time of the injury, Roaldson was North Dakota's top-ranked Class A 160-pounder. He was coming off a sophomore season in which he finished fifth at 152 pounds.
He watched from the sidelines as the Demons placed second to Dickinson in last year's state dual competition and won the individual tournament championship by 30 points.
Following medical advice, Roaldson had to sit out football last fall, but he was pronounced physically fit to wrestle.
"I don't have full mobility in my neck like I used to have, but that's about it. Otherwise, I've made a full recovery," he said.
Looking back on last year's inability to vie for a state title, Roaldson said he looks upon his senior year as an opportunity to make up for lost time.
"This is definitely special for me. I didn't get to wrestle the second half of last year, so this is an extra-special year for me," he noted.
Roaldson, who has committed to Minnesota State University-Moorhead, is coming off a markedly successful West Region Tournament, in which he won the 170-pound championship to push his season record to 40-4.
"I had four pins in the first period," he observed.
But he says that's no reason to make any assumptions about the state tournament, which begins Thursday at the Fargodome.
"I'm at the top of the WDA, but the EDC is pretty good at my weight class, so I still have work to do," he noted. "I can't overlook anybody. I've got to keep grinding."
Seeded behind Roaldson at 170 are No. 2 seed Connor Chloupek a Fargo Davies senior with a 38-6 mark, and Jacob Boehm, a Century junior with a 30-16 record. Seeded fourth and fifth, respectively, are Joel McIntosh, a West Fargo senior with a 21-14 log and Parker Vilandre, a Devils Lake senior who stands 21-7.
Roaldson says the Demons, as a team, are hitting the state tournament with plenty of momentum. They rolled through last weekend's West Region Tournament to the tune of 286.5 points and crowned seven individual champions. In addition to Roaldson, L.J. Araujo (106 pounds), Christian Tanefeu (113), Wilfried Tanefeu (120), Kaden Renner (132), Brock Fettig (152) and Isaiah Huus (182) won regional titles.
"After we beat (runner-up) Century by 80 points we felt pretty good," Roaldson said.
As productive as the regional tournament was, Roaldson said the highest hurdle looms just ahead. The Demons have their sights set on a 37th state tournament title and a 16th dual championship.
"A perfect finish would be to win the state title as a team and win out (individually), go 7-0 this week with three dual wins and four individual."
"We're aiming for a goal as a team," he added. "We want to push for the 2008 score of 272 points."
The 2008 tally of 272 points with 10 state finalists is the school record.
One of the reasons Roaldson thinks the school points record may be within reach is the work ethic in the BHS wrestling room.
"The whole room is just grind, grind, grind. Never let up. I think that's partially why we have such a good team," he said.
Numbers game
Six previous state champions, three of whom are Bismarck Demons, are among the 224 Class A wrestlers who will take to the mats at the Fargodome.
Christian Tanefeu (106 last year), Wilfried Tanefeu (113) and Brandt Kringlie (152) are Bismarck's reigning champions. Reece Barnhardt (126) and Drew Steidler (132) of St. Mary's won as underclassmen last winter. Kelby Armstrong of Minot won at 106 in 2018 before finishing second at 113 last season.
Barnhardt is the only multiple winner in the field. He won at 113 pounds in 2018.
The Capital City fared well in the seeding meeting nine with Bismarck wrestlers earning No. 1 seeds. Six of them, L.J. Araujo (106), Christian Tanefeu (113), Wilfried Tanefeu (120), Brock Fettig (152), Gage Roaldson (170) and Isaiah Huus (182) wrestle for BHS.
Barnhardt (126) and Steidler (145) of St. Mary's earned No. seeds, along with Century's Clay Radenz (138).
Add Dickinson's Tanner Jarrett (195) and West Region wrestlers sit atop 10 of the 14 brackets.
The East Region's top seeds are Jacob Thomas of Fargo South (132), Parker Larson of Valley City (160), Truman Werremeyer of Fargo Davies (220) and Brody Defoe of Grand Forks Central (285).
Bismarck leads the way with 12 seeded wrestlers, followed by Century and Minot with 10 each. Jamestown and Valley City have nine apiece.
What sets the Demons, the season-long statewide coaches' poll leader, apart is their seeding positions. Along with six No. 1 seeds, the BHS lineup includes a No. 2 seed (Kaden Renner at 132), a No. 3 (Kringlie at 160) and a No. 4 (Preston Fettig at 138).
Century has eight men seeded in the top five, Minot counts six, and Jamestown and Valley City own five apiece.
Tournament competition begins at 11 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. on Saturday. Dual finals conclude the Friday session at about 7 p.m. Saturday's individual championship matches are scheduled for 3 p.m.