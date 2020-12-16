Relentless Tanefus after third wrestling double

Wilfried had much the same take.

"I probably became an athlete after joining wrestling," he said.

Although it didn't appear to be the case, Wilfried said there was a steep learning curve involved in becoming a wrestler.

"To me, the biggest thing was learning patience; putting the work in and not expecting the results to come right away," he said.

For Christian, the eye-opener was the level of dedication the sport demanded.

"The biggest hurdle would probably be the commitment," he observed. "Once I started wrestling and saw the progress, I knew I could make something of myself. ... It's not for everyone."

Both of the twins have committed to wrestle at the University of Michigan, but before they head off to Ann Arbor, they have some goals in mind for their final year of high school.

"I want to repeat (as a state champion)," said Wilfried who will start the year at 126 pounds. "Before I go to college I want to soak up as much as I can from my coaches and teammates. That's goal No. 1."

As is the case with his brother, Christian, scheduled to start the year at 120 pounds, wants to pick up as much as he can about the ins and outs of wrestling.