Relentless Tanefus after third wrestling double

It would be easy to conclude that the Lord created Bismarck High School seniors Wilfried and Christian Tanefu to be wrestlers.
Combined, the two expatriates of Cameroon have spent six seasons in the BHS wrestling room and captured four state championships.
While they have proven themselves to be excellent wrestlers, the attributes that made that possible extend beyond the walls of the Demon wrestling room.
Their honor roll status would suggest they're quick studies. Second, they have a relentless desire to improve.
Wilfried was the first to be bitten by the wrestling bug as an eighth grader. Christian didn't dive in head-first until his sophomore year.
"I started earlier," Wilfried said after a BHS practice session.
"He joined wrestling his eighth-grade year," Christian confirmed. "I joined the first two weeks as a freshman, but quit to play basketball and came back my sophomore year."
Wilfried helped his brother play catch-up when they became wrestling teammates for keeps as sophomores.
"When he came back his sophomore year I was able to help him out a lot," Wilfried said.
Obviously.
As sophomores, they were both state champions, Christian at 106 with a 41-9 mark and Wilfried at 113 with a 48-4 record. Last winter, as juniors, they doubled up again, Christian winning at 113 with a 48-4 record and Wilfried going 49-1 en route to the 120-pound championship.
Both seasons they helped the Demons to state tournament titles. BHS placed second in the 2019 state duals and took the dual championship last season with a perfect 18-0 effort.
The Tanefus agree that they've made each other better during their time together as Demon wrestlers.
"When I feel like I'm not having a perfect day in practice ... it helps having a brother who holds me accountable and makes me do my best," Christian said.
Wilfried said Christian's accomplishments raise the bar for him, as well.
"Sometimes in the (wrestling) room it's just like a competition. ... I definitely feel my brother has pushed me further," Wilfried noted.
Christian said that sense of competitiveness was part of what pulled him back into wrestling.
"He was coming home with all these trophies and I thought 'if he can do it, I can do it,'" Christian said.
Growing up in the Cameroon Republic, the Tanefu twins were playing soccer in their preschool years. It wasn't until they came to the U.S. and, ultimately, Bismarck in 2014 that they began to take athletics seriously.
"I wasn't an athlete. I was really focused on academics rather than sports," Christian said in retrospect. "After I started wrestling I became an athlete."
Wilfried had much the same take.
"I probably became an athlete after joining wrestling," he said.
Although it didn't appear to be the case, Wilfried said there was a steep learning curve involved in becoming a wrestler.
"To me, the biggest thing was learning patience; putting the work in and not expecting the results to come right away," he said.
For Christian, the eye-opener was the level of dedication the sport demanded.
"The biggest hurdle would probably be the commitment," he observed. "Once I started wrestling and saw the progress, I knew I could make something of myself. ... It's not for everyone."
Both of the twins have committed to wrestle at the University of Michigan, but before they head off to Ann Arbor, they have some goals in mind for their final year of high school.
"I want to repeat (as a state champion)," said Wilfried who will start the year at 126 pounds. "Before I go to college I want to soak up as much as I can from my coaches and teammates. That's goal No. 1."
As is the case with his brother, Christian, scheduled to start the year at 120 pounds, wants to pick up as much as he can about the ins and outs of wrestling.
"I can still improve. ... And I'd like to see more (individual) championships for my teammates," he said.
With coronavirus restraints in place, the opportunities for off-season wrestling were minimal. Both of the twins believe the lack of summer competition, particularly the Junior Nationals in Fargo, was a setback in their development.
Christian got in eight matches at a dual club tournament in South Dakota and Wilfried was sidelined by injury.
"There were a lot of plans scheduled last summer, but they got canceled due to Covid, "Wilfried said. "A small part of me feels that it set me back, but there's nothing I can do about it now."
Christian said the silver lining in the cloud was the fact that they had ready-made workout partners in each other.
"(The layoff) definitely set us back competition-wise. We had to work out ourselves and hold ourselves accountable," he said.
Wilfried said even when they were unable to get on the mat, they were trying to find ways to improve.
"When we couldn't go in the room, it was watching wrestling films and we picked up what we could," he noted.
Wilfried and Christian made three campus visits before virus-related restrictions put a crimp in the recruiting process. They visited Michigan, North Dakota State and Minnesota.
Their first stop was Michigan, and they were sold on the Ann Arbor campus right away.
"Michigan was the top contender from the start," Wilfried said.
Christian said the feel he got for the Wolverine wrestling program carried a lot of weight.
"I felt I'd like being a part of that connection ... the relationship we had with each other in the wrestling room," he observed.
Indications are the twins will be penciled in at the 125- to 133-pound range in college.
Wilfried said Michigan appealed to him even before the campus visit.
"I was looking at the University of Michigan because of academics (computer engineering) and later coach (Chad) Renner told me 'the Michigan coach is interested in you.'"
The campus visit confirmed what Wilfried had been thinking.
"We had a good connection with the coach (Sean Bormet) and the (campus) diversity really appealed to us," he noted.
Christian, who plans to major in computer science, is optimistic about the leap from high school to college.
"We expect an excellent transition moving from high school to college," he said.
Huus sidelined
Isaiah Huus, the reigning state Class a champion at 182 pounds, won't wrestle until January after undergoing knee surgery.
Huus, an all-state running back, missed the final two games of the BHS football season due to a knee problem and underwent surgery in October.
Mark Lardy, who shares BHS head coaching duties with Jeff Schumacher, said Huus has had surgery on the same knee twice in about six months.
"He had knee surgery in June or July for a bursa sac injury and it didn't heal quite right," Lardy said.
"You won't see him in action until early to mid-January," Lardy added. "To have him able to do anything this (season) is more on the positive side."
