Pin-happy Demons sweep Williston, Legacy

Pins are the crown jewels of dual wrestling, and the Bismarck Demons collected them like peanuts and Cracker Jack against Williston on Thursday.

In the last 12 bouts of a 76-3 dual win over the Coyotes, BHS collected 10 pins and two forfeits for 72 points.

The Demons came out on top in their own triangular in the Karlgaard gym with a 67-5 victory over Legacy to go with the triumph over Williston. Legacy downed Williston 50-25 to finish 1-1 on the day. The Coyotes finished 0-2.

That brings first-place Bismarck to 4-0 in the West Region. Legacy stands 4-1 and Williston dipped to 0-5.

Brandt Kriglie, who registered the second BHS pin against the Coyotes, said surges like the one on Thursday have a way of perpetuating themselves.

"Pins really get the momentum going for our team," a senior and former state champion. "Once the person before you gets a pin, it gets the momentum going and you want to get a pin yourself."

And so they did. Junior Kaden Renner got the run going by scoring a fall of 3:46 against Korbyn Draper at 160.