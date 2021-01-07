Pin-happy Demons sweep Williston, Legacy

Pins are the crown jewels of dual wrestling, and the Bismarck Demons collected them like peanuts and Cracker Jack against Williston on Thursday.
In the last 12 bouts of a 76-3 dual win over the Coyotes, BHS collected 10 pins and two forfeits for 72 points.
The Demons came out on top in their own triangular in the Karlgaard gym with a 67-5 victory over Legacy to go with the triumph over Williston. Legacy downed Williston 50-25 to finish 1-1 on the day. The Coyotes finished 0-2.
That brings first-place Bismarck to 4-0 in the West Region. Legacy stands 4-1 and Williston dipped to 0-5.
Brandt Kriglie, who registered the second BHS pin against the Coyotes, said surges like the one on Thursday have a way of perpetuating themselves.
"Pins really get the momentum going for our team," a senior and former state champion. "Once the person before you gets a pin, it gets the momentum going and you want to get a pin yourself."
And so they did. Junior Kaden Renner got the run going by scoring a fall of 3:46 against Korbyn Draper at 160.
The rest of burst consisted of a forfeit to sophomore Brock Fettig at 170, Kringlie's pin at 182, a forfeit to Isaiah Huus at 195, a pin in :18 by sophomore Ethan Stewart at 220, a pin in 1:56 by junior Brayden Moran at 285, a pin in 1:14 by Ben DeForest at 106, a pin in 1:22 by senior Christian Tanefeu at 113, a pin in 1:00 by senior Wilfried Tanefeu at 120, a pin in 1:43 by freshman A.J. Araujo at 126, a pin by senior Juan Flores at 132 and a pin in :43 by senior Parker Benz at 138.
Kringlie said pins are the coin of the realm in wrestling, all the more so in duals.
"Pins are the main goal, especially in duals. They get the most points in duals, they get the crowd fired up, and they get the team going," he noted.
Seventy-six points was more than Kringlie was expecting against Williston, a team the Demons defeated 62-12 in a December triangular at St. Mary's.
"We didn't score that many points the first time, but we moved a couple of guys down, so the lineup is stronger. And we did have a good match with 10 pins," he observed.
Plus, the romp over the Coyotes put the Demons in a good place for the final match of the night against Legacy.
"It gives us a lot of confidence," he noted.
That confidence produced results as the Demons rolled over Legacy to the tune of eight pins, a technical fall, two major decisions and two decisions.
BHS went on another roll against Legacy, running off five straight pins from 195 pounds through 113. Kringlie, Stewart, Moran, DeForest and Christian Tanefu won by fall in that run, which built a 47-0 cushion.
Next up for Bismarck is a home dual with Jamestown today. Legacy plays host to Mandan and Century in a Saturday triangular.