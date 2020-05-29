Napoleon standout Garrett Jangula puts wrestling on back burner

"Management entrepreneurship ... financial banking services," Jangula said as he discussed his academic course. "I plan on farming after college. I just want to be the leader, the boss, in anything I do."

The work ethic and tenacity that Jangula has displayed in athletics should serve him well in future pursuits. He said he'll take from Napoleon High School important life lessons he's learned on the wrestling mat, football field and golf course.

"Just being with a team you learn the ups and downs of life," he said. "... In football when you have a good team and you lose in the playoffs it hurts. But you learn from it.

"Wrestling teaches you about life. By the time you get home from practice it's like you're getting off work. ... Kids have to cut weight and all that. It takes a lot of hard work and the will to do it. ... The best wrestlers are mentally tougher than somebody else. You have to tell yourself you're better and believe in it. You're not really giving yourself a chance if you're doubting yourself," he noted.

If there's a link to Jangula's athletic and academic success, it might well lie in his thirst for achievement.

"I hate losing, I guess," he surmised. "Academics and athletics are similar, but I just don't get the point of not trying."