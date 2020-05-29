Napoleon standout Garrett Jangula puts wrestling on back burner

Mark it. Garrett Jangula, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter, defeated Michael Clifton, Carrington, 5-0.
That victory enabled Jangula, a senior, to claim the state Class B 170-pound wrestling championship on Feb. 22, 2020. It may well be the last official match he wrestles.
Jangula, a well-spoken young man, is an athletic and academic whiz at Napoleon High School, where he will graduate at or near the top of his class.
He plans to enroll at Bismarck State College in the fall, a school that features neither wrestling nor football programs. Those are the two sports in which Jangula has made his mark.
In a grand total of 13 seasons of varsity athletics at Napoleon, Jangula has won four state Class B wrestling championships and earned all-state football honors as a lineman. For good measure he earned honorable mention recognition on the 2020 Wrestling USA High School All-American team.
However, Jangula is not one who dithers. He does. And the path he's laid out doesn't include side trips for sports.
"That (athletics) is not in my plan, I guess," he said as he peered into the future. "I plan to go to the University of Mary when I get done (at BSC), and I'm sure the rumors will start ... but that's not in my plans."
Rather than tackles or takedowns, Jangula's long view involves agriculture.
"Management entrepreneurship ... financial banking services," Jangula said as he discussed his academic course. "I plan on farming after college. I just want to be the leader, the boss, in anything I do."
The work ethic and tenacity that Jangula has displayed in athletics should serve him well in future pursuits. He said he'll take from Napoleon High School important life lessons he's learned on the wrestling mat, football field and golf course.
"Just being with a team you learn the ups and downs of life," he said. "... In football when you have a good team and you lose in the playoffs it hurts. But you learn from it.
"Wrestling teaches you about life. By the time you get home from practice it's like you're getting off work. ... Kids have to cut weight and all that. It takes a lot of hard work and the will to do it. ... The best wrestlers are mentally tougher than somebody else. You have to tell yourself you're better and believe in it. You're not really giving yourself a chance if you're doubting yourself," he noted.
If there's a link to Jangula's athletic and academic success, it might well lie in his thirst for achievement.
"I hate losing, I guess," he surmised. "Academics and athletics are similar, but I just don't get the point of not trying."
When the coronavirus pandemic wiped out golf along with the other spring sports, Jangula's senior wrestling season became his swan song. And what a way to go out.
He won his fourth state wrestling championship with a 32-0 season at 170 pounds, his third straight undefeated campaign. In addition he won his third Bismarck Rotary Club Tournament title in a row, charging through his weight class with five straight pins. He was named the most valuable wrestler at the Rotary and the state's outstanding senior athlete for Class B wrestling.
Jangula's terrific senior season amplified an already splendid wrestling career.
His resume includes six state placements (fourth at 106 pounds, second at 126, first at 138, first at 142 and first at 170 twice). In the doing, he forged a career record of 229-16 with 152 pins. He won the final 129 matches of his Imperials career. Also, he earned academic all-state status six times. He was a six-time Region 1 individual champion.
The wrestling achievements came on the heels of a football season in which he earned first-team all-state accolades as a defensive lineman.
He was a two-way player in football at tight end and defensive end.
Jangula said football and wrestling naturally complement one another.
"Both of them make you better at the other sport. In wrestling you learn a lot of balance. In football you learn about proper form. They're similar one-on-one sports," he observed.
Making weight for wrestling hasn't been a problem for Jangula.
"Through my high school career I've been wrestling a weight class up," he noted.
Neither does he bulk up for football season. He's a 170-pound lineman, who is often taking on bigger opponents.
"Quickness is the biggest thing. Quickness, balance and having speed. In 11-man football I'd probably be too small," he said. "It depends on how badly you want to play. In wrestling I have better movement than someone who doesn't play (football). The most important place in wrestling is on your feet. It's the same with football."
Jangula said much of his athletic success is the product of his family. He grew up in a household surrounded by athletes. His brother, Braydin, is three years older than him. They wrestled together for 10 years until Braydin graduated in 2017.
"I don't think I would have become the athlete I am if I didn't have an older brother," Jangula noted.
His older sister, Mariah, a 2014 Napoleon High School graduate, played volleyball and basketball. She was a starter on the 2013 team that finished fourth in the state tournament with a 23-3 record. She was a 1,000-point scorer for the Imperials.
Their father, Troy, was a state champion wrestler for NHS, taking the 130-pound title in 1989.
Jangula said his dad has been actively involved in his wrestling career as a cheerleader, coach, adviser and counselor without being intrusive.
"He was actually the coach of our little kids team. ... He still helped me every day in high school, along with my high school coaches. ... He taught me everything he was good at and showed me everything he was bad at and wanted me to be good at," Jangula said. "There was never one of those parenting things where he was trying to live his life through me. I was never prodded one day by him."
Jangula said one of the hardest matches he's wrestled was the 138-pound state championship when Braydin was a senior.
"My freshman year it was hard to win because my brother lost the (state championship) match before me and I had to go out next," he said. "... My sophomore year I wrestled with an injured elbow, and that was a challenge to overcome. The hard part was re-learning how to wrestle in a different way."
The most memorable Rotary title was in 2018 when he defeated the eventual state Class A champion.
"When I was a sophomore I won the finals 1-0 against a Mandan wrestler (Isaac Berger), and that was pretty rough," he recalled. "That's the only 1-0 match of my life, and I was a small kid wrestling in the 152-pound class."
