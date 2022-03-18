Marauders' Barnhardt sets sights even higher for next year

Finishing anything but first is an unfamiliar feeling for Reece Barnhardt.

The University of Mary freshman wrestler did not win his weight class at the NCAA Division II national championships last weekend in St. Louis, but there was still plenty to celebrate.

Barnhardt placed fourth at 133 pounds, the best finish for any University of Mary wrestler in the school's NCAA era, and he was OK with that, for now.

"My goal at the beginning of the year was to be an All-American, to get on the podium," he said. "So from that standpoint, I was happy, but not satisfied."

During his high school career at St. Mary's, Barnhardt won state championships every year from his freshman year on, four straight in all. Regaining that familiar spot on the podium is the plan going forward.

"(I'm) targeting a national championship. A lot of guys on our team have the same goal," Barnhardt said.

Barnhardt went 4-2 in St. Louis to cap off a stellar 28-win freshman season. Just one year earlier he was cleaning up at 132 pounds at the Fargodome for his fourth straight state title and a 22-0 record for the Saints.

Many matches his senior season for St. Mary's were over lickety split. It's a different ballgame now.

"In general, everybody is good in college," Barnhardt said. "There are no off matches. You have to be ready every time."

It was at an even higher level in St. Louis.

"Every match was a dogfight, it was tough," Barnhardt said. "But that's what you expect going into it."

Despite a 38-match season, Barnhardt said it went by quickly. In high school, he was always on the go. Besides excelling on the mat, he also played football and baseball the Saints.

"In high school, you're starting football in August. When that's over, you start wrestling then you have the spring sport after that," he said. "This felt like a quick season, it went by really fast.

"I didn't mind not having to worry about anything other than wrestling."

Barnhardt, who will remain at 133 pounds, played a key role for the Marauders, who went 10-3 in duals and were ranked for most of the season for head coach Adam Aho.

All four of the Marauders' national tournament qualifiers -- Barnhardt Braydon Huber (157 pounds), Leo Mushinsky (157) and Legacy High grad Braydon Huber (197) -- have eligibility remaining.

"I think we're going to keep getting better," Barnhardt said. "We have a lot of really good guys."

Barnhardt doesn't plan for much of a summer break. He'll be taking classes toward his degree in Pre-Med, with plenty of prep for next season lined up as well. With a demanding academic load, it only makes sense to chip away at it in the summer.

"I try to use my time wisely so I'm not trying to cram things in," he said. "I try to keep it as stress-free possible."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

