Indianapolis prepares Marauders for National Duals

Expectations have continued to grow for the highly-ranked University of Mary men's wrestling team.

The Marauders continued to perform well at the 43rd Midwest Classic in Indianapolis earlier in December, taking seventh place as a team in a deep field.

"I was pleased with our effort," Marauders head coach Adam Aho said. "Everybody that was entered in the tournament came away with at least two wins, which is a first for us. It's a tough tournament."

Max Bruss provided the main highlight.

Defeating everyone in his way, Bruss captured the 174-pound title with a hard-fought 4-2 win over Zeke Waltz of McKendree University.

"Max has been one of our most consistent wrestlers," Aho said. "He gives everything he has and he was able to make some technical adjustments, improve his decision-making, and it was fun to see him break through and get that title, because he's been dang close before.

"He kept his composure well. His growth in his emotional maturity in not getting rattled out there is good to see. He got taken down in both matches, but kept working for the next point."

Reece Barnhardt was the Marauders' other placer in Indy, taking second at 133 pounds. The St. Mary's product dropped a 9-2 decision to Dylan Lucas of Central Oklahoma in the championship match.

"Reece wrestled excellently," Aho said. "Reece has had some losses this year because of little things. People are keying on him to try and find some gaps in his armor. He made some slight adjustments that should help him for the rest of the year.

"He lost to a great wrestler in the finals, but I think that's a match we can turn around at the national duals or the national tournament if we see him there. It's not like there's no chance for Reece to beat him, so we're already working with Reece to make adjustments for when he faces a guy with a similar style in the future."

There was other solid performances in Indianapolis, Aho said.

"Anthony Velazquez (157 pounds) lost his first match, which was a back-and-forth match against a solid ranked wrestler. He faced him again in the back side of the bracket and turned it around and won against the same wrestler," the head coach said. "Anthony has the ability to score a ton of points, but it was fun to see the toughness come out. He almost won his blood match, which was another back-and-forth match.

"Laken Boese (141) had a good weekend, he got a bit overwhelmed in his blood round match, he was taken down a few times in the third period to tie it up. Wyatt Lidberg at 184 wrestled well. He's a guy who we know can beat some All-American caliber guys and he's right on the verge of beating some of those guys."

One lineup position Aho has been working to solidify with internal competition is heavyweight.

Redshirt freshman Luke "Tweety" Tweeton and redshirt junior Levi Malcolm have been battling to lock down the spot. Aho appears to have made his decision after Tweeton wrestled to a 2-2 record in Indianapolis.

"Levi's a different style of wrestler, and right now, we're feeling like Tweeton gives us the best chance to get wins for the team," Aho said. "It's a tough decision to make as a coach, because we have to make decisions that are best for the program. If I feel like a guy will give us a better shot to produce points for the team, I have to go with them.

"Luke wrestled well, even in the matches he lost. What I was pleased about was that Luke fought through some adversity but continued to compete."

Of the 15 losses the Marauders took, nine were by three points or less.

"We weren't getting blown out in a lot of matches," Aho said. "Like with Lidberg, there were some technical things we can fix. If the hustle and effort is there, the mentality is there, we can make corrections.

"If we believe we can't win those matches or compete in these matches, I can show you the best techniques in the world but it's not going to help you apply it. The guys left everything on the mat, there wasn't anything left in the tank."

The seventh-place finish for the Marauders came in part because they were unable to wrestle anybody at 125 pounds due to some minor injuries.

"Our 125 pounder (Jaden Verhagen) got tweaked in the dual we wrestled against Minot," Aho said. "We have another guy at 125 that might have been able to wrestle at Indianapolis, but he wasn't cleared to wrestle.

"Whether or not Jaden is healthy, we'll have someone at 125, but we're expecting Verhagen to be healthy in time for the National Duals."

With another big test awaiting after the holiday break, the Marauders should be back to full strength in time for the NWCA National Duals in Louisville, Kentucky.

"I'm excited (for the Duals), because our lineup is solid from top to bottom right now, so it'll take a very good team to beat us," Aho said. "Our expectation is to go down there and compete for a title. It'll be tough, going against the best teams in the country, but if we don't go down there with the mentality of wanting to win, we're selling ourselves short."

The Marauders will likely face a lot of familiar competition at this year's tournament.

"Augustana is at National Duals, Upper Iowa is there, St. Cloud obviously," Aho said. "There's a handful of teams from our conference there, our conference is like going to the national duals tournament.

"In St. Cloud, Augustana, Northern State, Upper Iowa, Mankato, if those teams weren't in our conference, we could get complacent against bad teams. I'd rather be battle-tested by the time we get to the national tournament instead of earning a free pass there."

After the national duals, the Marauders jump right back into NSIC action.

"We're taking a bus down to the National Duals," Aho said. "We decided to take a charter, then we'll take our time on the way back from National Duals. We'll wrestle at Mankato and Minnesota State-Moorhead on our way back the week after National Duals."