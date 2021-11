Braydon Huber and Matthew Kaylor from the University of Mary placed fourth at the Bison Open on Saturday in Fargo.

Kaylor, a Legacy High grad, went 2-2 on the day at 197 pounds, starting with a 6-0 victory, followed by a pin.

At 157, Huber won his first two matches, registering a 16-1 victory to start, followed by an 8-5 win.

Heavyweight Gerardo Jamie went 2-2.

Jamie lost his first match before winning two in a row, 3-2 and 9-5.

The Marauders' next meet is Nov. 20 in Kearney, Neb.

