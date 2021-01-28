Hobbled Velazquez pulls out win in final match as Marauders edge Minot State

The dual featured three pins, three coaches’ challenges and one technical fall as the Marauders beat the Beavers for the second time in two weeks.

“There’s always fireworks, always controversy. It’s one of those matches where if we wrestled it 10 times, we might get 10 different results,” Aho said.

The Marauders, ranked 20th in the latest NCAA Division II poll, had not wrestled in two weeks. They improved to 2-1 with the win. The Marauders had their dual last week against MSU-Moorhead canceled for COVID-19-related reasons.

“It’s been pretty tough not knowing if we were going to get to wrestle matches,” Velazquez said. “When you don’t have matches to look forward to, that’s difficult.”

The Marauders came roaring out of the gates with a pair of hard-earned pins.

Braydon Huber and Max Bruss each earned six-pointers with third-period pins. Huber got his at 6:14 over Brody Mohr in the 165-pound match. At 174, Bruss stuck Noah Gallardo in nearly identical time (6:12) for an early 12-0 lead.

“Those were big,” Aho said of the pins. “We lost a couple we didn’t think we would, but when you’re wrestling the same team in the span of two weeks, that can happen sometimes.”