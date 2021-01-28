Hobbled Velazquez pulls out win in final match as Marauders edge Minot State

Anthony Velazquez laid it all on the line when his team needed it most.
In the final match of Thursday night’s dual against Minot State, the University of Mary 157-pounder went down with a knee injury 45 seconds into his match against Nathan Baca. With the Marauders leading by a single point at 21-20, the final result hung in the balance.
Despite being banged up, Velazquez not only returned, he did gutted out an 8-7 win, which came down to an official review on the final move of the match.
“When it first happened, I was a little shocked, a little skeptical (I could continue),” Velazquez said. “When I stepped back up on my feet, I felt all right.”
Despite a noticeable limp, and a 4-0 second-period deficit, Velazquez rallied all the way back to beat Baca, a three-year starter for the Beavers.
“Right away you’re just hoping Anthony could tough it out,” said U-Mary head coach Adam Aho. “It was an incredibly gutty win. (Baca) is no joke. For Anthony to pull that one out shows how tough he is.”
The match capped a long night for both teams. The dual lasted nearly 2 hours and 5 minutes. The second-to-last match ended early after Minot State’s Shadi Mitwalli was injured and had to forfeit to Chandler Mooney. Removing Mitwalli from the mat took nearly 20 minutes out of an abundance of caution.
The dual featured three pins, three coaches’ challenges and one technical fall as the Marauders beat the Beavers for the second time in two weeks.
“There’s always fireworks, always controversy. It’s one of those matches where if we wrestled it 10 times, we might get 10 different results,” Aho said.
The Marauders, ranked 20th in the latest NCAA Division II poll, had not wrestled in two weeks. They improved to 2-1 with the win. The Marauders had their dual last week against MSU-Moorhead canceled for COVID-19-related reasons.
“It’s been pretty tough not knowing if we were going to get to wrestle matches,” Velazquez said. “When you don’t have matches to look forward to, that’s difficult.”
The Marauders came roaring out of the gates with a pair of hard-earned pins.
Braydon Huber and Max Bruss each earned six-pointers with third-period pins. Huber got his at 6:14 over Brody Mohr in the 165-pound match. At 174, Bruss stuck Noah Gallardo in nearly identical time (6:12) for an early 12-0 lead.
“Those were big,” Aho said of the pins. “We lost a couple we didn’t think we would, but when you’re wrestling the same team in the span of two weeks, that can happen sometimes.”
The Marauders’ other win came at 197 as Legacy High’s Matt Kaylor churned out a 3-0 win over Dustin Swisher.
At 133, Kelby Armstrong edged Laken Boese 4-3 in a match with no secrets. Armstrong, a freshman from Minot High, and Boese a sophomore from BHS, have seen plenty of each other through the years.
Minot State surged into the lead at 20-14 when Lincoln Sturmer pinned Drew Steidler at 141 midway through the second period.
Mooney followed with his forfeit win over Mitwalli before Velazquez showed plenty of grit.
“I knew I couldn’t be thinking about my knee. I just had to get through it,” the redshirt sophomore from Los Banos, California said. “I had to be thinking about what the team needed. I’m happy that it worked out for us.”
The Marauders have two duals remaining, the first Feb. 4 at Mankato before a Feb. 11 match at Northern State.
