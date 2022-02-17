Five Demons through to finals at state wrestling tournament

Bismarck High is in the lead for another team title, it would be No. 40, at the state Class A wrestling tournament in Fargo.

The Demons’ Ben Nagel, Isaiah Huus, Ben DeForest, Brock Fettig and L.J. Araujo will wrestle for state championships today.

The Demons totaled 145.5 points on Day 1, 24 more than Jamestown.

Nagel earned a spot in the championship round, this time at 195 pounds, with a 10-2 win over Jackson Melvin of Dickinson. Nagel, a senior, had a pin and 10-5 win to advance to the semis.

Nagel, who lost to teammate Brock Fettig in the 182-pound final last season, faces East Region No. 1 seed Broden Muske of Valley City in the final.

Huus, seeking his third straight state title, defeated Williston’s Landon Riely 6-2 in the 220-pound semifinals. Huus, who had back-to-back pins to start the day, will face Minot’s Kaydn Turnbow in the final. Turnbow pinned Nick Windsor of St. Mary’s in 1 minute and 29 seconds in the semifinals. Huus takes a 37-1 record into the final.

At 103, DeForest was dominant. The BHS freshman pinned his way into the title tilt, with only his semifinal win (3:46) getting out of the first period. DeForest meets East Region champ Stetson Gisselbeck for the crown.

Arajuo, seeking a second straight state title, posted two pins and a major decision en route to the final, where he will face Waylon Cressell of West Fargo Sheyenne. Cressell is the top seed from the East.

Looking for a second straight state title, Fettig was dominant at 182, pinning all three of his opponents, including Aidan Devine of Fargo Davies in the semifinals at the 2:45 mark. Fettig will face Century freshman Ole Taylor for the second straight week and third time in three weeks in the final. Taylor edged Preston Gall of Jamestown 3-2 in the semis.

The 152-pound title match will be an all-Bismarck affair, featuring West Region champion Tim Kadrmas of Legacy and St. Mary’s Isaac Felchle. It’ll be a rematch of last week’s West Region championship match. Felchle topped East Region top seed Nicholas Anderson of West Fargo, 9-6.

Draken Stugelmeyer gives Legacy two finalists. Stugelmeyer won a slugfest over Jaxyn Richter of St. Mary’s, 16-12. Stugelmeyer will take on top-seeded Jackson Walters of Jamestown next.

Century will be represented in the final round by junior Kaden DeCoteau, who narrowly defeated West Fargo’s Cole Irwin in the semfinals, 7-6. DeCoteau, who won by pin and an 8-3 decision earlier, faces Grady Anderson of Jamestown in the final.

ARAUJO, POTTER PACE DEMONS

Julie Araujo and Ashlee Potter of Bismarck advanced to the finals of the girls tournament.

Araujo pinned her way to the 100-pound title tilt, only the semifinal win lasted more than 53 seconds. She’ll face Jennifer Verdin of Hettinger-Scranton for the crown.

Potter rolled at 145 pounds as the No. 2 seed. She racked up three straight wins by fall, including a 72-second pin over Lisbon’s Gracia Rolf in the semifinals. Potter takes on top-seeded Allyssa Johnson of Grand Forks Central for the title.

Phoenix Lindseth and Elizabeth Youboty will represent Legacy in the finals. Lindseth, who needed just 19 seconds to pin top-seeded Hannah Sjostrom of Jamestown in the semis, faces Gracie Hoffman of South Border in the 190-pound championship match.

Youboty, seeded sixth at 115 pounds, pinned No. 2 seed Marlie Stremick of Pembina County North at the 4:35 mark in the semis. Youboty tangles with top-seeded Morgan Strandberg of West Fargo Sheyenne in the final.

South Border’s Christy Shockley advanced to the 170-pound final where she’ll meet Emma Buee of Des Lacs-Burlington.

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter’s Alexis Schneider advanced to the 110-pound final where she will take on Shayla DeBlaere of West Fargo Sheyenne. Schneider maxed out with 18 points on three straight pins.

Central Cass leads the team standings with 123 points. Legacy is second at 104. Bismarck is third (83).

PETERSON STAYS PERFECT

South Border senior Ashton Peterson stayed perfect on the season with three more pins on Thursday.

Peterson will take his 40-0 record at 220 pounds into the final against Eli Bjorstad of Pembina County North. Peterson is 51-1.

The Mustangs also have Marshall Lindgren through at 145 where he’ll face Henry Nelson of Hillsboro-Central Valley.

New Salem-Almont has a trio of finalists in heavyweight AJ Heins, 120-pounder Wyatt Engwicht and Cole Gerhardt at 126.

Heins started with two pins on his way to the final where Coy Okeson of Minot Ryan awaits. Engwicht pinned all the way through to his last match against Colin Dean of Velva.

Top-seeded Gerhardt will face Matthew Duchsherer of Carrington.

Lisbon, going for its sixth straight state title, is in first place with 158 points. New Salem-Almont sits second with 139.

Full results of Day 1 of the state meet can be found at www.bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0