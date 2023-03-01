For most girls wrestlers in the state of North Dakota, their season ended with the state duals tournament in mid-February.

Five Bismarck wrestlers aligned with the Matpac wrestling club have extended their season a little to travel down to Nebraska to take part in the 2023 U.S. Girls Folkstyle National Wrestling tournament.

"Our girls haven't had much of a break since the end of the high school season," Bismarck High and Matpac coach Scott Knowlen said. "I'm sure that when this tournament is over, they'll take a bit of a break before jumping into the freestyle Matpac program.

"We jumped right in after the end of the high school season, we started last Monday and we're in our second week this week after the state tournament. There's some good and bad with that, the good is that they haven't lost their conditioning or competitive edge, with the bad probably being them wanting a bit of a break."

The five wrestlers heading to Omaha are state champions Julia Araujo of Bismarck, Alicia Kenfack of Legacy, and Rei Ogden of Century, and state runners-up Aleiya Cullinan of Legacy and Cambree Anderson of Bismarck.

Araujo was the original wrestler Knowlen and Austin Eichmann intended to take to a national tournament, but it didn't work for her schedule.

"I was talking with Terry Steiner last summer about what the most recruited tournaments in the U.S. were for girls wrestlers, and he told me it's the women's nationals, which were held in Texas last year and will be in Spokane this year," Knowlen said. "We were contemplating taking Julia to that tournament, because it's even more highly-respected of a tournament than the junior national tournament in Fargo."

With the switch to this weekend's tournament, Araujo talked with the other wrestlers and convinced them to come with her.

"The Nebraska is a rebound tournament, and she started talking with other local girls about it," Knowlen said. "Lo and behold, we ended up with five highly-qualified girls signed up for the tournament."

It's been a nice reunion with the three non-Demon wrestlers for Knowlen, who coached the combined Bismarck wrestling teams in the first sanctioned season in 2021-22 before splitting off and taking on only the Demons in 2022-23.

"I had a blast last year with all three of the programs together and got to know a lot of the girls well," Knowlen said. "I knew all five of these girls. They worked hard, they do everything you ask of them as a coach, and it's easy to get behind these girls because of their self-sacrifice as part of our program in the past."

Outside of Ogden, who has committed to wrestle for the new University of Sioux Falls women's wrestling program, all other wrestlers on the road to Nebraska this weekend are underclassmen.

That's a benefit in Knowlen's mind for one particular reason: Getting the attention of the multitude of colleges starting to create women's wrestling teams.

"We're trying to get some of our best girls national exposure, both in competition, and, if they have success, they can get their name out there for recruiting lists down the road," Knowlen said. "If the girls come out of this tournament with some kind of place, it would put them on the radar of some up-and-coming colleges. Women's wrestling is popping up all over, and it'll be a lot easier for these girls to avail themselves in the recruiting scene, moreso than the guys at their same level, because there are a lot more women's programs popping up."

There's also an open question as to exactly how successful North Dakota wrestling is compared to other states.

When the tournament ends Sunday, Knowlen and the other coaches are hoping to have an answer of whether North Dakota will be a guide for growing the sport or if there are improvements that can be found in other states' programs.

"We think our girls will be able to compete nationally, we really do," Knowlen said. "This will be a good litmus test to figure out where we're at. We've had some regional success, all five of these girls, the biggest test they had this year was at the Rumble on the Red during the high school season, which is one of the tougher tournaments in North Dakota.

"All five of these girls made the finals of that tournament, with two champions, Julia and Rei, and three runners-up. We just hope that the girls are as far as I think they are in terms of skill and ability, where we'll be able to bring home some kind of hardware."

None of the five Bismarck Matpac wrestlers will be competing against each other.

Araujo will wrestle at 110 pounds in the 14U division, Kenfack will compete at 105 pounds in the 14U division, Ogden will test herself at 122 pounds in the junior division, Cullinen will be in the 132-pound 16U division, and Anderson rounds out the group at 200 pounds in the 16U division.

Weigh-ins for the tournament take place Friday evening, with first round matches taking place Saturday morning.