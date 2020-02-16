Eichmann, surging Marauders mow down Minot State

Back in late November, Minot State squeaked out a 19-16 NSIC dual victory over the University of Mary.
Sunday afternoon, the Marauders were the home team and things went much differently.
Back and forth early during Sunday's Northern Sun wrestling dual at the McDowell Activity Center, the Marauders ended with a ferocious flurry. U-Mary won the last six matches -- featuring two pins and two major decisions -- en route to a decisive 35-6 victory.
It was the third straight win for the Marauders, who have one dual remaining before postseason begins.
"The last time we split 5-5 with those guys. You just never know how it's going to go. That's why you show up and compete," U-Mary head coach Adam Aho said. "Our guys showed up today and wrestled really well. It was fun."
The lone senior on the U-Mary, roster, Austin Eichmann from Hastings, Minn., played a big part in the landslide win.
Eichmann, a four-year starter for the Marauders between 174 and 197 pounds, clinched the victory with a 15-4 rout of Isaac Bertalotto in the 184-pound tilt. Eichmann's four-point win made it 25-6 U-Mary with just two matches left. The Marauders won both of those as well.
"I love the sport. I love being a part of this program. I love the MAC Mob. This was a great way to go out," Eichmann said. "The last dual against them was a lot closer. We were expecting them to bring their best, but we really brought our best today. It was a great effort by our team."
It was a fitting home finale for the Marauders' lone senior, the head coach said.
"Austin's meant a lot to our program. He really has," Aho said. "For him to be able to go out and get a big win in front of the home crowd on senior night was pretty special."
Eichmann's victory followed an explosive two-match stretch for the Marauders.
In a match where Minot State was favored, redshirt freshman Payton Hume turned momentum big time in the favor of the Marauders.
Late in the opening period of the 165-pound contest, the Kalispell, Mont., product wheeled out from underneath Jason Baca and into prime position. Hume capitalized and pinned Baca with just 15 seconds left in the frame.
You have free articles remaining.
"That was huge," Aho said of Hume's six-point triumph. "On paper, that's not one we thought we'd get. Baca's been wrestling really, but Payton's also been wrestling well. He's funky, and that stuff happens sometimes. It was awesome."
With the large MAC crowd in a frenzy, the imposing figure of Phillip Springsteen took the mat next for the Marauders. Already up 8-0, the No. 7-ranked 174-pounder in D-II lowered the boom on Joey Lopez 43 seconds into the second period to win by fall, putting U-Mary in front 21-6.
Eichmann nearly pinned Bertalotto twice in the ensuing match, at 184, but his decisive 15-4 win was plenty to seal the deal as again the home crowd roared.
"It seems like just yesterday I was coming out here for my first match as a freshman. There was nowhere near this many people in the stands," Eichmann said. "We love wrestling here because our fans are awesome. Having that support adds so much to it."
The Marauders tacked on 10 more points in the final two matches.
At 197, Gerardo Jaime rolled over Parker Osterman, 9-1, making it 29-6.
The heavyweight match was setting up as buzzer-beater between Dom Tudor of the Marauders and Jordan Will, a former Minot Ryan wrestler. Will came in ranked sixth in the country.
With points tough to come by, Tudor scored a two-point, third-period takedown to grab a 2-1 lead. But Will went down to the mat with a left knee injury on the sequence and could not continue.
The two teams split the first four matches. Former Bismarck High standout Laken Boese, just a freshman, got the Marauders' first points with an 11-5 win at 133.
Trevor Fauver followed with a 4-1 win at 141 over Brandon Meikel to make it 6-3 U-Mary.
After Shadi Mitwalli outlasted former BHS Demon Devin Steidler 15-13 at 149, 12th-ranked 157-pounder Braydon Huber put the Marauders on top for a good with a 10-4 victory.
"This was a really good team win for us today. Our conference is really good and it just keeps getting better. To come out and win eight out of 10 today, that's really promising," Aho said. "I think we're wrestling our best right now. We made some adjustments with what we were doing in the room in terms of our training and preparation and it's ended up working out really well. Hopefully, we can keep improving and have a really strong finish."
The Marauders head to Aberdeen to dual Northern State on Thursday. From there it's on to regionals (Feb. 29) and nationals (March 13-14).
"We're definitely peaking at the right time," Eichmann said. "We have a lot of talent on this team. If people show up ready to go, on the right day, we can do a lot of damage."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com