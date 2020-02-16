Eichmann, surging Marauders mow down Minot State

"It seems like just yesterday I was coming out here for my first match as a freshman. There was nowhere near this many people in the stands," Eichmann said. "We love wrestling here because our fans are awesome. Having that support adds so much to it."

The Marauders tacked on 10 more points in the final two matches.

At 197, Gerardo Jaime rolled over Parker Osterman, 9-1, making it 29-6.

The heavyweight match was setting up as buzzer-beater between Dom Tudor of the Marauders and Jordan Will, a former Minot Ryan wrestler. Will came in ranked sixth in the country.

With points tough to come by, Tudor scored a two-point, third-period takedown to grab a 2-1 lead. But Will went down to the mat with a left knee injury on the sequence and could not continue.

The two teams split the first four matches. Former Bismarck High standout Laken Boese, just a freshman, got the Marauders' first points with an 11-5 win at 133.

Trevor Fauver followed with a 4-1 win at 141 over Brandon Meikel to make it 6-3 U-Mary.

After Shadi Mitwalli outlasted former BHS Demon Devin Steidler 15-13 at 149, 12th-ranked 157-pounder Braydon Huber put the Marauders on top for a good with a 10-4 victory.