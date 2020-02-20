Demons wrestlers sprint to lead at state meet at Fargodome

Bismarck High School wrestling co-coach Mark Lardy said the Demon coaching staff has been preaching over-achievement this week.
Evidently the athletes took took the exhortations to heart.
The Demons got down to business on the first day of the state Class A wrestling tournament Thursday at the Fargodome.
BHS won 22 of 25 matches with 14 pins, marching 10 men into this afternoon's semifinals. For good measure, the Demons rolled over West Fargo 60-19 in a quarterfinal dual.
That whirlwind put the Demons almost 30 points ahead of the pack heading into today's action, which begins with wrestlebacks at 11 a.m.
Bismarck holds down first place with 106.5 points, followed by Century with 78.5. Minot is third with 65 points, followed by Valley City with 57 and Jamestown with 56.
Lardy acknowledged Thursday was a terrific day, but not a surprising one.
"We kind of expected this. It's what we've gearing up for. It's what we wanted to see out of them," he said. "We talked a lot about setting our goals high, getting out there and making a statement."
The Demons' statement was a resounding one. With the first of three days in the books, BHS has 10 men still in the championship bracket and three headed for today's wrestlebacks.
That gives Bismarck a substantial manpower edge on its two closest pursuers. Seven Century wrestlers are alive in the championship bracket with six in the wrestlebacks. Among the CHS wrestlers knocked into the consolation bracket was Jacob Boehm, the No. 3 seed at 170. He was a 7-4 quarterfinal victim of Jamestown's Johnny Browning.
Minot advanced six wrestlers to the semifinals with six more in the wrestlebacks.
Lardy said Thursday's performance generated substantial momentum in the BHS ranks.
"The team is thriving on that momentum. ... Throughout the season the kids have watched their teammates be successful, and it's really contagious," he observed.
As an example, Lardy pointed to sophomore 145-pounder Ben Nagel, who entered the tournament seeded sixth.
"He was by no means a favorite, but he beat the Jamestown kid (Jackson Walters) 9-5 in a quarterfinal match," Lardy noted.
"It's great to see the kids go out there and get after it. We're looking for another good day tomorrow, for sure," he added.
There were no startling upset in Thursday's individual competition. All 14 No. 1 seeds made it through the day unscathed and all six previous Class A champions advanced to the semifinals.
Class B
After two rounds of action in the state Class B wrestling tournament, Lisbon is right where it was expected to be.
The Broncos sit atop the points standings with 89.5 points, but with little separation from South Border. The Mustangs, who were outdistanced 255.5 to 210 in the Region 1 tournament, are running a strong second with 84 points. Carrington, Velva an New Salem-Almont complete the top five with 58, 51 and 44.5 points, respectively.
Lisbon, shooting for a fourth straight state Class B title, advanced eight wrestlers to the semifinals on Thursday, including top-seeded Boeden Greeley at 138 and at Jordan Sours at 160. The Broncos won 19 of their 23 bouts, 13 by pins. Lisbon has four men in the wrestlebacks.
The only damper on the day for the Broncos was an upset loss by a reigning state champion. Caleb Nielsen, who won last winter at 113, was upended 8-0 in Thursday's 126-pound quarterfinals by Gunnar Mogen, the No. 5 seed. In the wrestlebacks, Nielsen can finish no higher than third.
South Border advanced seven men to today's semifinal round, among them top-seeded Marshall Lindgren at 120. The Mustangs have five men heading into this morning's consolation action.
Nielsen was the only one of the six Class B defending champions to lose on Thursday. All 14 of the No. 1 seeds made it into today's semifinals.
Lisbon and South Border made the loudest noises in the Class B dual quarterfinals. Lisbon overwhelmed Minot Ryan 63-12 and South Border thumped Pembina County North 57-15.
In today's dual semifinals, Lisbon will go against New Salem-Almont and South Border will take on Velva.
Lisbon is the defending dual champion.