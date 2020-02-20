Demons wrestlers sprint to lead at state meet at Fargodome

Class B

After two rounds of action in the state Class B wrestling tournament, Lisbon is right where it was expected to be.

The Broncos sit atop the points standings with 89.5 points, but with little separation from South Border. The Mustangs, who were outdistanced 255.5 to 210 in the Region 1 tournament, are running a strong second with 84 points. Carrington, Velva an New Salem-Almont complete the top five with 58, 51 and 44.5 points, respectively.

Lisbon, shooting for a fourth straight state Class B title, advanced eight wrestlers to the semifinals on Thursday, including top-seeded Boeden Greeley at 138 and at Jordan Sours at 160. The Broncos won 19 of their 23 bouts, 13 by pins. Lisbon has four men in the wrestlebacks.

The only damper on the day for the Broncos was an upset loss by a reigning state champion. Caleb Nielsen, who won last winter at 113, was upended 8-0 in Thursday's 126-pound quarterfinals by Gunnar Mogen, the No. 5 seed. In the wrestlebacks, Nielsen can finish no higher than third.

South Border advanced seven men to today's semifinal round, among them top-seeded Marshall Lindgren at 120. The Mustangs have five men heading into this morning's consolation action.