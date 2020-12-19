Demons open with two clear-cut dual wins

It arrived about a month late, but the Bismarck Demons' pursuit of more wrestling glory has begun.
The Demons, who are shooting for their fourth straight state tournament championship and second straight state dual title, got out of the chute with two wins on Saturday.
Bismarck downed St. Mary's 48-25 in its opener and bounced Williston 62-12 in triangular wrestling action at St. Mary's High School. St. Mary's 55-15 triumph over Williston completed the triangular. The Bismarck-Williston dual was a nonregional affair. Their West Region dual is scheduled later in the season.
BHS was wrestling without the services of the injured Isaiah Huus, the reigning state 182-pound champion. BHS displayed plenty of firepower, nonetheless.
Seven Demons went 2-0. That group included 106-pounder Ben DeForest, 120-pounder Christian Tanefeu, 160-pounder Kaden Renner, 170-pounder Brock Fettig and 182-pounder Brandt Kringlie, all of whom scored two pins.
Five other wrestlers finished the day 2-0. They were Reece Barnhardt (132), William Lengenfelder (138), Isaac Felchle (145), Nick Windsor (220) and Jack Weikum (285) of St. Mary's and Cutter Jones (152) of Williston. Felchle also garnered two pins.
Renner, a state runner-up at 132 pounds last season as a sophomore, started off the Demons' season in style, pinning the Saints' Mathew Scheer in 4:49 at 160 pounds. Later in the day he defeated Logan Dangerfield of Williston by fall in 3:07 to close out the win over the Coyotes.
Although the results were pleasing, Renner said he doesn't like leading off, against St. Mary's or anyone else.
"I don't like it. I get tired because I don't get a good enough warmup," he said.
That said, Renner said getting a pin from whoever leads off is the ideal way to start a dual.
"It's like lighting a match," he observed.
Indeed, that's what his pin against the Saints did. Three of the first four Demons to take the mat won by fall to give BHS a 22-0 lead. Ben Nagel won a major decision at 170, and Brock Fettig and Brandt Kringlie followed with pins in 1:08 and 2:39, respectively.
That was the type of start the Demons had penciled in.
"As a team we expected pins at those weights," Renner noted.
Going into the third period of his first match was not an ideal situation for Renner, who graded his effort a 6 out of 10.
"I was just gassed. I got tired," he said. "In first matches that's pretty much how I am every year."
St. Mary's, which opened its season with a 63-15 victory at Mandan on Friday night, was brought back to Earth by the Demons. Still, Saints coach Luke Mellmer said his team can only benefit from tough competition.
"A competitive match gives you a good outlook on what you've got to work on. ... Going against a solid team, you can get a really good indication because good teams don't let minor errors slide. You can't get away with making slight mistakes," he said.
Mellmer said the 48-25 loss did have an upside.
"We did better than we did last year (a 59-16 loss to the Demons), so I'm happy with that," he noted.
"But," he hastened to add, "not winning is not satisfying."
Mellmer said getting out of the practice room and into competition is a big deal.
"Better late than never," he observed.
Mark Lardy, who shares BHS head coaching duties with Jeff Schumacher, had a similar outlook.
"We're a month later than normal, but we'll take what we can get," he noted.
