Demons open new season after record-breaking finish last year

Even by Bismarck High's lofty standard, last season was one for the record books, literally.

In winning their fourth straight state title, and 39th overall, the Demons set a tournament record for points with 313.5. To further engrave a season of true excellence, BHS outscored its opponents 186-28 in the dual tournament en route to their 18th championship.

The Demons graduated three state champions, including two now competing at NCAA Division I Michigan -- Wilfried and Christian Tanefeu. Still, the bar remains high in the room.

"We expect to have a good year, we really do," said Jeff Schumacher, who shares head coaching duties with Mark Lardy. "To have a year like last year was really great. That was a special season for us in a lot of ways. It was really enjoyable to watch those kids compete and have success because they worked hard for it.

"Moving on to this year we have a good group. We think we have a team that can win state."

Heading into tonight's season opener against St. Mary's, the Demons are dealing with some injury issues.

Isaiah Huus, the two-time defending champion at 195 pounds, remains sidelined because of a leg injury suffered during the football season. Huus was one of the top running backs in the state, but was injured in the first game and did not play again.

Schumacher said Huus is making progress physically and the coach is hopeful of a return at some point this season.

"He's just a horse," Schumacher said of Huus. "He's one of the strongest kids I've ever seen on the wrestling mat. He's very fun to watch and we're looking forward to getting him back at some point."

Junior Bridger Owens also is out, although his return is less certain. Owens, a state qualifier last season, played the entire football season with a broken thumb only to learn after removing the cast that he also had a torn ligament.

"He could spin the thumb around in any direction," Schumacher said of Owens, who was projected in the 152 to 160-pound range. "He had to get that detached ligament repaired, so we're not sure if we'll get him back or not. Getting that thumb right needs to come first."

Still, there's plenty of top returners back to anchor the lineup.

Kaden Renner, a senior, is the returning state champion at 160. At 170, Brock Fettig is back after beating teammate Ben Nagel in the title tilt. Nagel also returns. All three will move up a class, but have versatility to handle a couple of spots.

LJ Araujo, already a two-time state champion, but only a sophomore, is back. He's getting bumped up from 126 to 145.

"Those kids have won a lot of big matches and had a good amount of success," Schumacher said of the Demons' top returners. "They're good. We're looking for big things from them again."

Ben DeForest took third at 106 last season as an eighth-grader and moves up one class to 113.

Noah Savageau took sixth at 106 as a junior last year. Also back is Tate Olson, who took seventh at 145.

Senior heavyweight Brayden Moran is back, so are other varsity-tested performers like Isaac Peterson (180 or 195), Ayden Schlafman (182 to 220) and Tyrus Jangula (145 last year).

"We have kids that have put in a lot of time and have been waiting for their turn," Schumacher said. "We're looking forward to seeing those kids in more of a primary role this season."

Sophomores Landon McMahen, Dylan Kostelecky and Devin Halverson also are in the mix on the roster which sits at 32 heading into tonight's match against the Saints.

"St. Mary's has a good group back. We have to be ready to compete," Schumacher said of the 7 p.m. dual at the BHS gym.

The wrestling power in Class A remains in the West, more specifically Bismarck. Along with St. Mary's, Century and Legacy also return promising squads.

The Demons remain the standard, however. Currently, nine former BHS wrestlers are competing in college.

"We're extremely happy to see kids go on to compete in college. It's great to see that the kids seem to love the sport, instead of where they're just happy that it's over when they graduate," Schumacher said. "We're excited for the season. Our kids have been working hard and we're ready to get started."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.