Demons flex muscles in dual win over Century

Ben Nagel, one of six No. 1-ranked wrestlers for Bismarck High, was a little hoarse after Thursday night's dual against Century.

Nagel let his work on the mat do all the talking.

The Demons' 195-pounder needed just 34 seconds to win by pin as part of a lopsided 62-13 Bismarck High victory over the Patriots. The top-ranked Demons remained undefeated in West Region matches at 10-0. Overall, they're 16-1.

"Yeah, my voice is kinda gone," Nagel said. "It's weird. Just one of those things, I guess."

Nagel's 34-second win over Grant Carlson was one of eight pins in the dual for the Demons, who look simply unbeatable.

Nagel, who followed pins by Tyrus Jangula (160), Kaden Renner (170) and Brock Fettig (182), doesn't mind getting off the mat quick.

"Well, I guess it might not help later on when I'm going against tougher kids, but I think it's fun to try and see how fast I can get a pin," he said. "We never look past any opponent. We always just try to focus on one match at a time."

Renner, Fettig, Nagel and Isaiah Huus, who won by fall right after Nagel did, represent murderers' row in the Class A ranks. All four are seniors and all ranked No. 1.

"They're just monsters," BHS co-head coach Jeff Schumacher said of the four top-ranked upperclassmen. "They know what they need to do. They've been there before. We don't worry about them, but the great thing is, they're really good kids. They work really hard in practice and they lead the right way. The other kids learn from them."

Jangula started the run of seven pins in eight matches for the Demons, and he called his shot.

"I have him in class and he told me he was going to do that tonight," Schumacher said of Jangula. "I like to see that confidence in kids, but then you have to come out and back it up and he did."

After Century forfeited at heavyweight, Hudson Egeberg and Ben DeForest kept the points coming in bunches. Egeberg took down Seamus Kuklok at the 3:56 mark. DeForest, ranked No. 1 at 113, followed with a pin in less than two minutes.

L.J. Araujo, No. 1 at 145, put six on the board with a pin of Blake Ersland. Tate Olson was up next and he majored Jax Gums, 14-1.

"We have a good group of kids, we really do," Schumacher said. "We felt really good about the matchups tonight. It was in our favor and the kids came out and wrestled well."

Century won the final two matches of the night. Ethan Kuntz held on for a 4-2 win at 120 over Carson Lardy. At 138, Brayden Morris picked up two extra points with a 16-1 win over Logan Mertens.

Kaden DeCoteau, Century's No. 1-ranked 138-pounder, also won by tech fall, 15-0 over Devin Halverson.

The Demons, like many teams, have fought health issues throughout the season. They're not quite at full strength, but Schumacher said they should be when it matters most.

"We had five guys out for the Rotary, but only two out right now," he said. "The storm of illness hit everybody in January. I think we knew that was going to happen. The CDC said it was gonna happen. But we're getting close to full strength and so are a lot of other teams, so that should make things interesting."

The Demons will undoubtedly carry the target. They've won four straight state titles.

"It's definitely cool to know we're the target and the team everybody wants to beat," Nagel said. "I think we understand what comes with that. We have confidence. We expect to win, but we also work hard to put ourselves in that position."

Nagel, who is unsure of his plans for next year, finished second at 182 last season to his teammate, Brock Fettig.

"It was weird and cool at the same time," he said.

In practice, Nagel and Huus typically go head-to-head, while Fettig and Renner tangle -- iron sharpening iron.

"We have a good time together, it's fun, but at the same time we get after it," Nagel said. "I feel like the season has went really well for the most part so far, but we definitely want to finish it off the right way."

