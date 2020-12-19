Demon wrestlers open with two wins

Although the results were pleasing, Renner said he doesn't like leading off, against St. Mary's or anyone else.

"I don't like it. I get tired because I don't get a good enough warmup," he said.

That said, Renner said getting a pin from whoever leads off is the ideal way to start a dual.

"It's like lighting a match," he observed.

Indeed, that's what his pin against the Saints did. Three of the first four Demons to take the mat won by fall to give BHS a 22-0 lead. Ben Nagel won a major decision at 170, and Brock Fettig and Brandt Kringlie followed with pins in 1:08 and 2:39, respectively.

That was the type of start the Demons had penciled in.

"As a team we expected pins at those weights," Renner noted.

Going into the third period of his first match was not an ideal situation for Renner, who graded his effort a 6 out of 10.

"I was just gassed. I got tired," he said. "In first matches that's pretty much how I am every year."