Century 'turning heads' with promising, young squad

Century's rapid rise up the Class A wrestling rankings may surprise some, but not head coach Jerald Lemar.

The first poll of the season had Century ranked ninth. After a 5-0 start in West Region matches and 15-4 overall in duals, the Patriots now sit third with the arrow pointing way up.

"Our kids are turning heads. It's been a phenomenal start to the season," said Lemar. "You look at where we are today, compared to where we were in November, the growth has really been exceptional. I think our kids have turned everyone's heads. Not ours. Our expectations are always high, but when the preseason poll comes out and we're 10th or 11th or whatever it was, other people may have not known what we had, but we did."

The Patriots did graduate several studs -- Cade Garcia, Clay Radenz, Jacob Boehm, Dany Tanefeu, Hunter Harvey, Jacob Ersland -- off a team that placed second at the state tournament.

The Patriots clearly reloaded, opposed to rebuilt. Even more promising is how young they are.

"We have zero seniors in the lineup right now," Lemar said. "We want to live in the now because this team is good, but the future is really bright, too."

Junior Kaden DeCoteau tops the list. The recent Rotary champion is ranked No. 1 at 132 pounds.

"He's slick," Lemar said of the lanky DeCoteau. "He's got great technique and he uses his leverage like nobody. He's longer for his weight and that feeds into his leverage. He never really puts himself in a very bad situation."

DeCoteau is one of six ranked wrestlers in the lineup, several of whom have had to earn it.

Ole Taylor, just a freshman, has rocketed up the rankings to No. 3 at 170.

"For a kid that young to do that well at that weight is pretty impressive," Lemar said of Taylor.

Isaiah Kwandt and Chance Gries also have risen quickly in the rankings after starting out in relative obscurity.

Kwandt, a sophomore, is all the way up to No. 3 at heavyweight, despite being a lot closer to 220 pounds, the weight class below.

"That has helped him out a lot. He's a lot faster," Lemar said of Kwandt's 285-pound opponents.

Jacob Burckhard was slated for the heavyweight spot, but he's been sidelined with a football injury. The hope is he could be ready for regionals, which could push Kwandt down a slot.

Gries, a junior, has gone from unranked at the beginning of the season to No. 6 at 195.

"He's done a really nice job for us," Lemar said of Gries.

Cole Radenz at 152 and Brayden Morris (126) are both ranked fifth.

"Wrestling is basically life for those guys," Lemar said of Cole and Clay Radenz. "(Cole) spent the entire summer working. There's a lot of extra effort with that guy."

Morris, an eighth-grader, is one of a handful of middle-schoolers already playing key roles.

"He's come out of his shell more this season," Lemar said. "He's turned it up a notch. He's opened a lot of eyes."

Darion Bitz, another eighth-grader, has grabbed the 182-pound slot. Bitz placed seventh at the Rotary.

"He's solidified that spot," Lemar said of Bitz. "He's another kid with a really bright future."

It gets even younger at 113 where seventh-grader Seamus Kuklok is emerging.

"He just wants to wrestle," Lemar said. "He doesn't care."

Cole Bohne (106), a freshman, and sophomore Ethan Kuntz (120), earned wins in Century's victory over St. Mary's last week, as did junior Brody Ferderer at 132. Mix in Jax Gums, who took sixth at 160 at the Rotary, and few holes can be detected in the lineup.

"This is one of the better teams I've coached in terms of how they support each other like a family," Lemar said. "It's a really fun group to be around."

The Patriots head to Fargo this weekend for a busy weekend of duals, starting against Fargo Davies and West Fargo on Friday. Saturday brings tilts against both Grand Forks schools, Fargo North and Fargo South.

A marquee matchup looms against Bismarck High on Feb. 3. The Demons are the stick by which all teams are measured.

"It's a grandiose dual both teams look forward to every year. We always get a really good crowd and it's a special night," Lemar said of the dual against the state's No. 1 team. "Everything is kind of building toward that. Our kids are excited and they believe. That's the most important thing."

