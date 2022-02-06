Boese closes dual with win for Marauders, but close wins lift Augustana to victory

After several narrow losses, Laken Boese ended Sunday's tilt against 10th-ranked Augustana on a high note.

The University of Mary 141-pounder toppled Brayden Curry 14-2 in the last match, giving the Marauders a good one to end on after a number of close defeats.

"I wasn't just wrestling for myself," said Boese, a former two-time state champion at Bismarck High. "It was tough today because everybody on our team was wrestling their hearts out and they were so close. Everybody left everything they had out there."

The Vikings, ranked 10th in NCAA Division II, headed back to South Dakota with a 27-6 victory, which took two hours and five minutes. The final score was deceiving.

Two of Augustana's wins were in overtime, two were walkoffs and another was by a single point.

"I think it just shows how we close we are individually and as a team," Boese said. "Augustana is a strong team. We knew that coming in, but I thought we wrestled really well. We can take so many positives out of today."

Boese at 141, and Augustana's Hunter Burnett (149 pounds) and Kolby Kost (197), each won by major decision, but every other match went down to the wire.

Braydon Huber, ranked No. 10 nationally at 157 pounds for the Marauders, proved to be a harbinger of things to come.

The sophomore from Post Falls, Idaho, scored a two-point take down 8-minutes and 27-seconds into his match against Tyler Wagener to earn a hard-fought 4-2 victory.

The 165-pound match went even longer, a full 10 minutes, with Augustana's Miles Fitzgerald prevailing 3-2 over Leo Mushinsky.

Max Bruss, ranked ninth at 174, was moments away from a win over seventh-ranked Cade Mueller before the Augustana sophomore escaped twice in the closing seconds to rally for a 5-4 win.

Nearly the same thing happened in the heavyweight tilt.

A third-period take down gave the Marauders' Gerardo Jaime a 4-2 lead over 10th-ranked Steven Hajas. As time was about to expire, Hajas escaped from underneath Jaime and rolled into a reversal as the horn sounded for a 5-4 victory.

At 197 pounds, Augustana's Daniel Bishop and Matt Kaylor, ranked 10th, were tied 1-1 after seven minutes. In overtime, Bishop was credited with a reversal 26 seconds in to give the Vikings another razor's-edge win.

The 133-pound match, featuring two ranked wrestlers in Reece Barnhardt (No. 8) and Jack Huffman (No. 8), was tight from the first whistle. The St. Mary's product tied it up at 3-3 in the third period, but Huffman's escape with 30 seconds left proved to be the difference.

That brought Boese to the mat, who powered to eight first-period points and never looked back.

"At the beginning of the season we made a list of core values of our team and one of those was brotherhood. It just goes to the support we have for each other," said Boese, who picked up his 16th win of the season. "It's just a great group of guys we have.

"Today, yeah, it didn't go our way, but you can see how close we are. We're going to continue to push each other to get better. I'm really excited for the rest of the season to see what we can do."

