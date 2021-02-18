Bismarck, Lisbon first out of the chute at state wrestling tournament

Lardy said BHS picked up one loss after losing the lead on a reversal and back points. And at 138 pounds, Parker Benz defaulted due to a shoulder injury.

"He (Benz) will be able to come back in the wrestlebacks and get rolling again," Lardy noted.

Bismarck 106-pounder Noah Savageau was the only No. 1 seed in the tournament to fall on Thursday, losing by fall to Clark Thompson of Legacy in the second period.

That setback won't damage Bismarck's scoring ability because Savageau was not the Demons' designated scorer at that weight. However, Lardy said it was still a tough loss.

"It was definitely a winnable match. We were leading going into the second period and chose down," Lardy said. "We got into a scramble situation and gave up some points ... and got pinned.

"The seeds are so deceiving this year ... I'd hate to say that was a major upset.

This year's seeding system, used because the East and West Regions didn't mix this season, was a departure from the seeding meetings of the past. Each region's coaches ranked their wrestlers, and the bracketing was done using those rankings.

Because of that system, Lardy said he'd be leery of calling the five quarterfinal losses by No. 2 seeds upsets.