Bismarck High powers to state dual title

"I just think after everybody on the team was winning and pinning I felt like I had to do the same thing," he said. "Once you see your teammates getting pins you want to go out there and get a pin, too."

Benz said the blowout win in the finals was something of a surprise.

"That doesn't happen often in the dual finals. ... I honestly thought we would lose more than one match," he observed.

BHS reached the championship match via a 62-7 win over West Fargo Sheyenne in the quarterfinals and a 54-15 triumph over Jamestown in the semifinals. The Demons finished the season 15-0 with 33 straight dual victories.

Bismarck finished the day with 22 pins, including three each by seniors Wilfried Tanefeu and Brandt Kringlie and junior Isaiah Huus.

Benz said the outstanding three days in Fargo is what's expected of BHS wrestlers.

"Winning is a tradition. It's always been a part of the Bismarck High program. We work hard during the season and we want to come out on top," he said. "Coming into the season we knew we had a pretty tough team. ... We came into the season with a lot of confidence."