Big pinners carry BHS past St. Mary's

Collin Steidler stemmed the tide for the Saints by stopping Zach Brown in 2:42 at 126. Barnhardt glued Victor Garcia in 3:30 at 132 to put the Saints in the lead for good at 24-21.

The Saints prevailed in six straight bouts to build a 38-21 lead before Minot closed the gap with wins at the final two weights.

Barnhardt said he was definitely pin hunting when he took the mat against Garcia.

"My job was to go out there and get the pin. Earlier in the match I wasn't getting it, but toward the end of the match I figured out what I was doing wrong," he noted.

With the loss, Minot leveled off at 2-2 in regional and overall competition.

"This was a huge dual for us," Barnhardt said. "We came out and got it done. We have two more big duals we have to win to clinch a spot in the state duals, which would be a first in school history."

Mellmer is well aware the mission is far from complete.

"The teams we're looking to beat right now to get into the state duals are Dickinson and Legacy. If we get those two we'll be third in the West behind Bismarck and Century," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.