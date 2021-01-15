Big pinners carry BHS past St. Mary's

And the cavalry rode to the rescue.
The cavalry in this instance had nothing to do with John Wayne or Monument Valley. Rather, it was the powerhouse upper end of the Bismarck Demons wrestling lineup consisting of Kaden Renner, Brock Fettig, Brandt Kringlie and Isaiah Huus.
Those four wrestlers closed the dual with pins as the Demons raced past St. Mary's 45-26 in the middle match of a triangular at the BHS Karlgaard gym.
St. Mary's bettered Minot 38-30 in the first dual of the day. Bismarck's dual with Minot, the day's finale, was still in progress at the Tribune's deadline.
BHS and the Saints battled tooth-and-nail through the first 10 bouts of their dual with St. Mary's forging a 26-21 lead. But Demon co-coaches Jeff Schumacher and Mark Lardy had four aces available in their back pockets.
Enter Kaden Renner, who pinned Mathew Scherr in 1:11 at 160 pounds to put Bismarck ahead 27-26.
Brock Fettig defeated Jaxyn Richter by fall in 1:35 at 170 and Brandt Kringlie stopped Luke Lengenfelder in 3:29 at 182 to make it 39-26. Isaiah Huus took the mat for the first time this season and pinned Trenton Radenz in 1:18 to cap the 45-26 victory.
Bismarck's closing fireworks should have caught no one by surprise. Renner and Fettig were state runners-up last season, Huus was a state champion and Kringlie placed third last winter after winning a championship as a sophomore.
"That's the strongest part of our lineup. That and 106 up to 132, also," said Fettig, a BHS junior.
"We consistently get pins. Sometimes when we have hard matches we don't get a pin, but I'd say we should get three pins (in every dual)," Fettig added.
All told, Bismarck garnered six pins against the Saints. Christian Tanefeu won by fall at 120 and L.J. Araujo followed suit at 126. St. Mary's got pins from Nick Windsor at 220 and Isaac Felchle at 138.
Bismarck, the reigning state tournament and dual champion, fattened its West Region dual record to 6-0 and its overall mark to 7-0 with the win over the Saints. St. Mary's dipped to 4-3 and 4-4.
St. Mary'd 38, Minot 30
St. Mary's made a bit of history in the first dual of the day with a victory over the Magicians in who knows how many years.
"It's been 15 years. Shoot, it had to have been before 2005, even, since St. Mary's beat Minot," Saints coach Luke Mellmer said minutes after the deed was done.
The Saints' ace, three-time state champion Reece Barnhardt, was well aware the dual win over Minot was a landmark event.
"I can't recall the last time St. Mary's beat Minot," said Barnhardt, a senior.
Minot won four of the first six bouts to build an early 21-12 lead. The Magicians' fast start included pins by Kade Marker at 106, Gabe Mortensen at 113 and Tyler Nelson at 120.
Collin Steidler stemmed the tide for the Saints by stopping Zach Brown in 2:42 at 126. Barnhardt glued Victor Garcia in 3:30 at 132 to put the Saints in the lead for good at 24-21.
The Saints prevailed in six straight bouts to build a 38-21 lead before Minot closed the gap with wins at the final two weights.
Barnhardt said he was definitely pin hunting when he took the mat against Garcia.
"My job was to go out there and get the pin. Earlier in the match I wasn't getting it, but toward the end of the match I figured out what I was doing wrong," he noted.
With the loss, Minot leveled off at 2-2 in regional and overall competition.
"This was a huge dual for us," Barnhardt said. "We came out and got it done. We have two more big duals we have to win to clinch a spot in the state duals, which would be a first in school history."
Mellmer is well aware the mission is far from complete.
"The teams we're looking to beat right now to get into the state duals are Dickinson and Legacy. If we get those two we'll be third in the West behind Bismarck and Century," he said.