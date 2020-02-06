BHS wrestlers remain unbeaten with win over Century

It's one of North Dakota's sports spectacles.

Bismarck vs. Century, dual wrestling.

Thursday night, adrenaline flowed on the mat, a CHS gym full of fans cheered and screamed -- and the Bismarck Demons won again.

BHS wrestlers won 10 of 14 bouts to defeat Century 45-15. Bismarck remained unbeaten at 14-0 and defeated the Patriots for the fifth straight time.

Although his Patriots ended up on the short end of the score, Century co-coach Jerald Lemar said there's nothing quite line a dual with the Demons.

"This dual is always packed because the fans know what they're going to get," he noted.

What the spectators got was plenty of intensity.

Gage Roaldson, Bismarck's senior 170-pounder, said there's nothing better than wrestling in the Century dual.

"It's the best, because it's just you and the other guy on the mat, your whole team is cheering you on and the fans are really into it and the gym is packed. It's just the best atmosphere," Roaldson said.