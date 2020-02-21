BHS wrestlers regain dual supremacy

Eleven times the Bismarck Demons have reigned as dual meet and individual tournament champions in the same wrestling season.

There's little if anything separating them from a 12th double-dip.

Bismarck finished off a romp through the tournament Friday night at the Fargodome, rolling over Minot 41-18. In their three state tournament duals the Demons piled up 149 points. That tally includes Friday's 48-15 semifinal win over Century.

What lies ahead is the task of finishing off the individual bracketed tournament. The Demons go into today's competition with a 92-point lead on runner-up Minot.

Mark Lardy, who shares BHS head coaching duties with Jeff Schumacher, said the Demons have left few stones unturned in their tornado-like march through the first two days of the tournament.

"We took a couple of tough semifinal losses, but we really rebounded and wrestled an amazing dual," Lardy said.

BHS is shooting for its third straight tournament title and 37th overall, but last season the dual title proved elusive. Dickinson upset Bismarck in the championship match.

Lardy said one of the last things he did before Friday's championship dual was point to the mat.