BHS wrestlers regain dual supremacy

Eleven times the Bismarck Demons have reigned as dual meet and individual tournament champions in the same wrestling season.
There's little if anything separating them from a 12th double-dip.
Bismarck finished off a romp through the tournament Friday night at the Fargodome, rolling over Minot 41-18. In their three state tournament duals the Demons piled up 149 points. That tally includes Friday's 48-15 semifinal win over Century.
What lies ahead is the task of finishing off the individual bracketed tournament. The Demons go into today's competition with a 92-point lead on runner-up Minot.
Mark Lardy, who shares BHS head coaching duties with Jeff Schumacher, said the Demons have left few stones unturned in their tornado-like march through the first two days of the tournament.
"We took a couple of tough semifinal losses, but we really rebounded and wrestled an amazing dual," Lardy said.
BHS is shooting for its third straight tournament title and 37th overall, but last season the dual title proved elusive. Dickinson upset Bismarck in the championship match.
Lardy said one of the last things he did before Friday's championship dual was point to the mat.
"I said 'the last time we lost was on that mat, and we don't that to happen again,'" he said.
There was little danger of that. Successive wins by Brock Fettig, Brandt Kringlie, Gage Roaldson, Cullen Glatt and Isaiah Huus forged a 29-6 lead in the wake of the 195-pound match.
"Minot made some moves we really weren't expecting ... but I can't say enough about our kids. They really stepped up," Lardy noted.
Jamestown defeated Century 36-27 for third place and Valley City claimed fifth with a 44-30 victory over Devils Lake.
Lardy said the three-day tournament is a seven-match grind for most of his wrestlers, but he's confident they can rise to the occasion again today.
"I'm convinced these guys have been around long enough that when tomorrow comes it will be one more day of business," he observed.
Bismarck took complete command of the individual tournament with a strong performance in the point-heavy semifinal round. The Demons went 7-3 with three pins and a technical fall to ring up 84.5 points.
Going into today's 10 a.m. wrestlebacks, BHS has a bullet-proof 200 points. The Demons are 92 points ahead of their closest pursuer, Minot.
Minot slipped past Century in the semifinals with a 35-point effort for a total of 108. Century lost six of seven semifinal matches to dip to third place with 100.5 points.
Another West Region team, Jamestown, rests in fourth place with 99 points. Valley City has 97 points, placing it fifth.
Seventeen of today's 28 individual finalists wrestle for West Region teams, 11 of them from Bismarck.
Bismarck boasts seven of the Capital City athletes who will wrestle for state championships tonight. The BHS finalists are L.J. Araujo at 106 pounds, Christian Tanefeu at 113, Wilfried Tanefeu at 120, Kaden Renner at 132, Brock Fettig at 152, Gage Roaldson at 170 and Isaiah Huus at 182.
Century's Hayden Johnsrud and Clay Radenz have reached the finals at 120 and 138, respectively. Johnsrud, who qualified for the state tournament as an alternate, is technically wrestling unattached.
St. Mary's 126-pounder Reece Barnhardt will vie for his third state title, and his teammate, Drew Steidler, will be trying for a second state championship at 145. The Tanefeu brothers are also reigning state champions.
Two prior state titlists were derailed in Friday's semifinals. Minot's Kelby Armstrong, a state champion in 2018 and a runner-up last year, fell 9-6 to Renner in the 132-pound semis. Kringlie, who won last year at 152, dropped a 3-2 decision to Minot's Chase Burke in the 160-pound semifinals.
"There was some disappointment in the semifinals. We would like to have pushed those two (Kringlie and senior Preston Fettig at 138) through," Lardy said.
Class B
Lisbon had a so-so 4-4 effort in the individual semifinals and then had to turn around and wrestle for the state dual championship.
The Broncos showed their mettle with a 32-26 victory over South Border to repeat as state Class B dual champions.
Pins are the coin of the realm in wrestling duals, and Lisbon dominated that department to the tune of 3-1.
Boeden Greeley, Hunter Schwab and Jordan Sours won by fall at 138, 145 and 150 pounds, respectively, for Lisbon. Jake Herr gave South Border its only pin at 170.
Velva placed third in the dual competition, downing New Salem-Almont 44-30. Fifth place went to Minot Ryan, a 37-35 winner over Pembina County North.
South Border used six semifinal victories with four pins to leapfrog Lisbon and claim the lead at the end of the second day in the Class B individual tournament.
Marshall Lindgren (120 pounds), Grant Schneider (132), Jon Shockley (138) Mark Jochim (152), Jake Herr (160) and Nathan Schauer (195) advanced to the finals for the Mustangs.
That accounted 75 points, giving South Border a 162-155 lead on Lisbon going into the final day of action at the Fargodome. Two rounds of wrestlebacks and the placement matches are all that remain on the tournament agenda.
Lisbon, seeking its fourth straight state Class B tournament championship, will send four finalists to the mat today. They are Boeden Greeley at 138, Jordan Sours at 160, Sam Rieger at 220 and Ethan Lyons at 285. The undefeated Greeley and Sours are both reigning champions.
New Salem-Almont with 93.5 points, Carrington with 91 and Velva with 85 round out the top five.