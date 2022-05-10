Wolf ranked No. 2 in high jump in Summit League; Shoen named All-NSIC first baseman

WOLF TIED FOR SECOND IN HJ

Austin Wolf is tied for second in the high jump in the Summit League.

The Legacy High grad's best leap of the season for the University of North Dakota track and field team is 6 feet, 8.75 inches.

The Fighting Hawks compete at the Summit League Outdoor Championships Thursday-Saturday in Tulsa, Okla. Wolf placed fourth in the high jump last season. The top three placers earn all-conference honors.

SHOEN NAMED TO ALL-NSIC TEAM

University of Mary first baseman Derek Shoen has been named first-team All-NSIC.

Shoen, a junior from Truman, Minn., was the lone Marauder named to the squad.

On the season, Shoen leads the Marauders in most statistical categories, including batting average (.329), home runs (14), runs batted in (51), walks (35), slugging percentage (.635) and on-base percentage (.472).

It's the second straight season Shoen has been named to the All-NSIC team.

The Marauders face Augustana today at noon in the opening game of the NSIC tournament in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Vikings will throw NSIC Pitcher of the Year Tanner Brown. The Marauders counter with their ace, Austin Wagner.

MORRIS EARNS NSIC HONOR

D’Andra Morris from the University of Mary has been named the NSIC Field Athlete of the Week for the second week in a row.

Morris broke the school record in the triple jump (43 feet, 2.5 inches) at the Oxy Invite in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday. Morris’ mark is the best in NCAA Division II this year.

Morris won the weekly NSIC honor for the six time for the Marauders, who compete at the NSIC outdoor championships Thursday-Saturday in Aberdeen, S.D.

