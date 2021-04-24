 Skip to main content
Wings tops Bobcats for weekend NAHL sweep
Wings tops Bobcats for weekend NAHL sweep

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

WINGS TOP BOBCATS

Clayton Cosentino and Payton Matsui scored second-period goals as the Aberdeen Wings defeated the Bismarck Bobcats 2-0 Saturday night.

After a 7-1 win in Bismarck on Friday, the NAHL-leading Wings completed the sweep at home on Saturday.

For Matsui, it was his 24th goal of the campaign to go with 33 assists.

Ian Shane stopped 31 shots for the Bobcats, who host the Minnesota Wilderness on Friday and Saturday in their final regular-season home games of the season. Puck drops at 7:15 both nights.

